Submissions sought for Wild Montana photo contest

Submissions are being taken for the 14th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest, with prizes offered for the best photos taken on public lands across the state.

Participants are encouraged to submit their best photos of wild public lands and waters in Montana, photos that can also include memorable moments in those places, such as hiking in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, fly fishing on the Smith River, elk hunting in the Charles Russell National Wildlife Refuge, and countless other experiences.

Since 2009, amateur and professional photographers from across the state have participated in the contest organized by Wild Montana and the Wild Montana Action Fund. Last year, Wild Montana received hundreds of submissions, each highlighting the beauty and wildness found in Montana.

“These photos demonstrate and celebrate our love of wild public lands in Montana and the power those lands have to bring us together," said Ben Gabriel, executive director of Wild Montana and Wild Montana Action Fund.

This year, photographers are invited to submit their photos at wildmontana.org/photocontest any time between 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, March 12. Contestants may submit up to 10 photos but must submit each image individually.

Judges will choose first-, second-, and third-place winners, with prizes awarded for each. Judges include Luke Duran, art director at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ “Montana Outdoors” magazine, and Chris Sawicki, creative services manager at Wild Montana and Wild Montana Action Fund.

The 14th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest is sponsored by Mystery Ranch, Patagonia and Oboz Footwear. The first-place winner will receive a $300 Visa gift card and merchandise from sponsors. Prizes also include Mystery Ranch and Patagonia packs, Oboz Footwear gift certificates, and a complimentary yearlong Wild Montana membership. Find a full list of prizes at wildmontana.org/photocontest.

Following the contest period, Benefis Hospital in Great Falls will display photos from finalists throughout their facilities in an effort to help comfort patients and guests.

Wild Montana and Wild Montana Action fund will announce winners in March.

Participants can find complete contest rules at wildmontana.org/photocontest. For more information, email Wild Montana’s digital communications manager, Keely Kiewiet, at kkiewiet@wildmontana.org.