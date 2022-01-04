Subzero temps creeping back into Billings through Thursday

An arctic cold front will bring high winds and several days of below-zero temperatures in Billings and the surrounding region.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for most of central and Eastern Montana that will be in place through Friday morning. Along with a few inches of snow, the wind chill will dip dangerously to as low as -40 degrees in some areas.
“We started the day off in the 40s, and we’re down to the single digits, so we’re already starting to see quite the change,” said Shawn Palmquist, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings on Tuesday.
The temperature reached its high in Billings on Tuesday by mid-morning. Within a few hours, most of the snow the city was going to get for the day had fallen. Through Friday, Palmquist said there will be several periods of light snow but only a few inches at most outside of the mountains.
The coldest temperatures this week in Billings will be Wednesday night, when Palmquist said it could possibly drop to as low as -18 degrees. The arctic front will also bring high winds with gusts up to 50 mph. On Friday, the weather is expected to warm back up in Billings with highs in the 30s by the weekend.
During that same time, the areas in and around Miles City and north toward Glasgow could see temperatures as low as -30 degrees. Palmquist warned that those heading outdoors in those conditions can suffer frostbite on any exposed skin within 10 minutes.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported a moderate threat of avalanches in the southern Madison and southern Gallatin Mountains, along with Lionhead Mountain and the mountains near Cooke City. With a moderate threat, natural avalanches are unlikely while human activity like skiing or snowboarding could trigger a slide.
For parents with kids who take the bus to school, Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham announced that buses are expected to run their regular routes through the week. However, parents can check billingsschools.org every morning to see if that changes.
Subzero temperatures last week caused plumbing systems to rupture at several residences and homes last week. The Off the Streets shelter, which offers low-barrier housing, had to find housing for 85 people because of a sewage leak, the Gazette reported. The Planned Parenthood clinic in the Heights will be closed for several weeks while restoration crews work to repair damage from flooding caused by burst pipes.