Subzero temps creeping back into Billings through Thursday

An arctic cold front will bring high winds and several days of below-zero temperatures in Billings and the surrounding region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for most of central and Eastern Montana that will be in place through Friday morning. Along with a few inches of snow, the wind chill will dip dangerously to as low as -40 degrees in some areas.

“We started the day off in the 40s, and we’re down to the single digits, so we’re already starting to see quite the change,” said Shawn Palmquist, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings on Tuesday.

The temperature reached its high in Billings on Tuesday by mid-morning. Within a few hours, most of the snow the city was going to get for the day had fallen. Through Friday, Palmquist said there will be several periods of light snow but only a few inches at most outside of the mountains.