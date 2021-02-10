Sugar beet factories wrap up processing season

Western Sugar wrapped up its beet processing in January, an early end caused by a rough October harvest.

An early October snow and freezing temperatures cut two weeks off a month critical to cooperative members piling beets for the Billings factory. Those piles typically supply the factory into February.

The sugar is sold under the “GW” brand, or bagged with a supermarket label.

The early expectation was that Billings-region farmers would produce about 34.9 tons an acre with a sugar content of 19%. The October weather delays left about 30% of the beets yet to be harvested when November arrived.

“We lost about 4,500 acres in the Billings area. That equates to a few tons of sugar. You have to have the raw sugar to sell,” said Butch Ewen, a Western Sugar Cooperative farmer near Huntley.

After the freeze, farmers harvested a couple tons of frozen beets each. Frozen beets spoil fast, which means there’s a limited time in which the beets can be turned to sugar. This was the second year in a row that a cold, wet October cut into an otherwise good crop.

Sugar beet farming is a $100 million industry along the Yellowstone River from Fromberg to Sidney, and along the Big Horn River drainage near Hardin.