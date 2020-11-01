Sugar beet farmers race the weather to the end of harvest

But as the harvest reached full steam in early October, the sugar content was beating expectations, based on what Nile was hearing.

“Oh man, they’re just amazing. They’re 19% and 20%. I’m serious. All you had to do was cut them open and the sugar fell out,” Nile said, laughing.

That’s a farmers’ boast. The reality is, processing beet sugar involves removing the sugar from a plant that’s mostly water.

In sugar factory towns like Billings and Sidney, there’s an endless cloud of steam and carbon from factory stacks and a trace of unpleasant order that’s not unlike sour baby formula. Outside the factories there are evaporating ponds of processed beet water. There are mounds of sugar beets in the lot, trucked in from piles strategically located outside of farm communities. It’s a balancing act, timing the pace of the harvest with the factory’s appetite for beets. The risk of getting the pace wrong is having harvested beets spoil in the piles while waiting to be trucked to the factory.

In far Eastern Montana, the sugar beet harvest wrapped up just as the first of the early winter bite sunk in. Don Steinbeisser Jr. said his beets were the last in the region to come out of the ground for Sidney Sugars, which runs a factory in Sidney just on the Montana side of the border with North Dakota.