Sugar beets harvesting well, despite hot summer

Montana sugar beet farmers are expecting a decent crop, despite weather challenges due to record-breaking summer heat.
Western Sugar Cooperative farmers were about 40% done with their harvest Monday as rain and snow reached the Billings area. The beet factory fired up at the start of September and is expected to bag sugar into February.
The harvest will be an average 34 tons per acre with good sugar content. That’s no small matter given the hot temperatures that plants endured in June.
“We had some early stress in June, but for the most part our crop progressed pretty well and the quality looks really good,” said Brett Nedens, who farms beets near Hardin. “I would say our tons are average. It’s not a record-breaking crop, but the quality seems to have really come up from the time we started harvest until now.”
Fall harvest is always a balancing act for beet farmers. One of the last crops to come out of the ground, sugar beets benefit from a later harvest, becoming more mature with higher sugar content. Beets are an irrigated crop and farmers turn off the water in August. In the weeks that follow, the beet begins drawing its energy into the root. And it begins dehydrating, which increases sugar percentage.
There are usually 45,000 acres of sugar beets planted along the Yellowstone River drainage in southeast and northeast Montana, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The crop is worth about $100 million a year.
“When they start to mature, they bring that sugar down into the root for winter storage,” Nedens explained. “September was dry, historically almost record-breaking dry. The beets get dehydrated and just naturally the sugar content is going to go up.”
But there’s a challenge to going later. For the past two years, a stark change in the weather with freezing temperatures, rain and snow in October has made late harvest difficult. In the worst cases, beets had to be left behind, which means leaving some of the profits from the crop in the ground.
The risk of an October surprise has increased farmers’ interest in starting harvest early, but there are challenges to harvesting beets in September, namely, the fall heat makes it more likely beets will spoil as they’re stored outside in piles.
The answer to the spoilage dilemma is feeding the beets into the factory as quickly as possible with minimal time in the pile, if any. But the factory can only handle so many beets. So, it’s hurry up and wait.
Western farmers expect a sugar percentage of 17% or better, Nedens said. There’s lots yet to do before the end of October or early November when the beet diggers go back into storage until next year.