Sugar beets harvesting well, despite hot summer

Montana sugar beet farmers are expecting a decent crop, despite weather challenges due to record-breaking summer heat.

Western Sugar Cooperative farmers were about 40% done with their harvest Monday as rain and snow reached the Billings area. The beet factory fired up at the start of September and is expected to bag sugar into February.

The harvest will be an average 34 tons per acre with good sugar content. That’s no small matter given the hot temperatures that plants endured in June.

“We had some early stress in June, but for the most part our crop progressed pretty well and the quality looks really good,” said Brett Nedens, who farms beets near Hardin. “I would say our tons are average. It’s not a record-breaking crop, but the quality seems to have really come up from the time we started harvest until now.”

Fall harvest is always a balancing act for beet farmers. One of the last crops to come out of the ground, sugar beets benefit from a later harvest, becoming more mature with higher sugar content. Beets are an irrigated crop and farmers turn off the water in August. In the weeks that follow, the beet begins drawing its energy into the root. And it begins dehydrating, which increases sugar percentage.