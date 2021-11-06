Super weed palmer amaranth found in 14th North Dakota county

The super weed palmer amaranth has been found in north central North Dakota's Ward County -- the 14th county in which it's been documented in the past three years.

A farmer noticed some suspect plants in a field while combining, according to the state Agriculture Department. Samples were submitted to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center in Fargo, where DNA analysis confirmed it as palmer amaranth.

The weed can grow as tall as 7 feet, resist many herbicides and produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. A heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research by Purdue University.

It's strong enough to stop farm machinery, and Purdue Extension Weed Specialist Bill Johnson has called it "the only weed I’ve seen that can drive a farmer out of business." Retired North Dakota State University Extension Weed Scientist Rich Zollinger has called it "the most pernicious, noxious and serious weed threat that North Dakota farmers have ever faced.”