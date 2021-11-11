Supply chain woes land on Montana's school lunch trays

“It can be a milk product, it could be a vegetable, it could be a canned product, it could be ketchup, it could be chicken,” said Pam Radke, food service director for Sidney Public Schools. “There’s no rhyme or reason to what it is. It’s just, it’s all over the place.”

Radke has watched online as ingredients she’s trying to secure from a distributor sell out before she’s able to complete an order, prompting a rush to research and order substitutes. Those last-minute substitutions on school menus have also required her to keep a close watch on students with food-based health issues like diabetes or gluten intolerance, and contact parents or a school nurse to alert them of the change.

“My menu is done a month in advance,” Radke said. “So [now parents] can’t count on what it says. It makes for a lot more coordination, a lot more communication.”

In her more than 30 years in school food service, 12 of them in Sidney, Radke said, she’s never experienced anything like the current situation. Radke added that the cost of even basic lunchroom supplies has increased at an alarming rate. Last month, a box of three dozen metal forks she used to pay $6 for cost $18, and was only available by special order.