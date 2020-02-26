Supreme Court hears battle between NorthWestern Energy and solar energy developers

A years-long solar energy battle with the state’s largest utility and its regulator on one side and small renewable energy developers on the other was heard Wednesday by the Montana Supreme.
NorthWestern Energy and the Montana Public Service Commission asked the justices to overturn a lower court ruling favoring developers of small solar projects.
In the lower-court, District Judge James Manley faulted the PSC for deliberately creating shorter contract and pricing terms that made solar energy projects uneconomical. Manley then gave the PSC 20 days to come up with a fair pricing scheme and to restore the length of solar energy contracts to 25 years.
Attorneys for the PSC asked the Supreme Court to throw out Manley’s decision and restore the solar energy policy set by commissioners in 2017. The policy has been in limbo, with Manley’s order stayed by the Montana Supreme Court as the PSC and NorthWestern appealed.
Attorneys for solar developers asked the justices to confirm Manley’s ruling so that solar businesses with projects stalled as long as four years, could get to work.
The solar battle started in the spring 2016 when NorthWestern Energy, a South Dakota-based utility with 370,000 Montana customers, persuaded the PSC to suspend a 50-year-old federal law requiring utilities to buy power from alternative energy facilities, complete with rates and contract lengths set by states.
That law suspended by the PSC is the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, or PURPA, which for small alternative energy project of 3 megawatts or less, not only guarantees a utility hookup and contract, but also directs state utility commissions to set a price. In 2016, that Montana price for small qualifying facilities was $66 a megawatt hour, a rate second only in price to Colstrip power. The rate had been on Montana’s books for years, serving as a fat carrot on a very long stick for small solar developers whose solar panel costs were too high to make the rate work.
But then the price of solar panels dropped considerably, mostly because Chinese manufacturers were cranking out panels cheaply. Suddenly, solar businesses were applying for Montana’s favorable PURPA terms.
NorthWestern warned of a deluge of solar projects it did not want. It asked the PSC to stop enforcing the PURPA law, which commissioners did. Consequently, the number of small solar projects proposed for Montana crashed from 100 to fewer than a dozen.
The Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission ruled that Montana’s regulators were wrong to suspend the law. The PSC then responded by setting shorter contract lengths and rates for the small projects. It’s the later action that’s now before the Montana Supreme Court, which took no action Wednesday.