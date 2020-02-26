Supreme Court hears battle between NorthWestern Energy and solar energy developers

That law suspended by the PSC is the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, or PURPA, which for small alternative energy project of 3 megawatts or less, not only guarantees a utility hookup and contract, but also directs state utility commissions to set a price. In 2016, that Montana price for small qualifying facilities was $66 a megawatt hour, a rate second only in price to Colstrip power. The rate had been on Montana’s books for years, serving as a fat carrot on a very long stick for small solar developers whose solar panel costs were too high to make the rate work.

But then the price of solar panels dropped considerably, mostly because Chinese manufacturers were cranking out panels cheaply. Suddenly, solar businesses were applying for Montana’s favorable PURPA terms.

NorthWestern warned of a deluge of solar projects it did not want. It asked the PSC to stop enforcing the PURPA law, which commissioners did. Consequently, the number of small solar projects proposed for Montana crashed from 100 to fewer than a dozen.

The Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission ruled that Montana’s regulators were wrong to suspend the law. The PSC then responded by setting shorter contract lengths and rates for the small projects. It’s the later action that’s now before the Montana Supreme Court, which took no action Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0