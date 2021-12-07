Supreme Court poised to further open the door for taxpayer funding of religious schools

Now this seemingly small case is at the center of a large dispute over when religious schools are entitled to public funding. And it arrives at a time when the court's conservative majority has been strengthened.

Conservative justices in recent years have been insisting that the tradition of church-state separation should be cast aside because it grew from an anti-Catholic bias in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

"It was an open secret that 'sectarian' was code for 'Catholic,'" Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote last year describing the common state laws that prohibit sending tax money to schools affiliated with a church.

These restrictions were "born of bigotry" and "arose at a time of pervasive hostility to the Catholic Church and to Catholics in general," he said in Espinoza vs. Montana.

His June 2020 opinion overruled Montana's state high court and held that parents who sent their children to a Christian school were entitled to a state scholarship on the same basis as those who went to other private schools. The Constitution "condemns discrimination against religious schools and the families whose children attend them," he wrote.