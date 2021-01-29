'Sustainable energy' proposal pitched for North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The fossil fuel and ethanol industries are seeking to advance cleaner energy technologies in North Dakota at a time when a new administration in Washington is tackling climate change.

A proposal introduced in a House committee would create a new arm of the North Dakota Industrial Commission. It would be tasked with overseeing the distribution of $25 million in state grants and loans for projects that "reduce environmental impacts and use energy sources derived from within the state."

"We really, truly need to become the world leader in the production of fossil fuel energy but it does need to do what consumers are demanding," North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness told the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday. "We're in a battle between producing states and consuming states right now."

President Joe Biden has signed executive orders to transform the nation's heavily fossil-fuel powered economy into a clean-burning one, pausing oil and gas leasing on federal land and targeting subsidies for those industries.

His effort also carries a political risk for himself and Democrats as oil- and coal-producing states face job losses from the orders.