Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in rollover crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Colorado man killed in a rollover crash in Sweet Grass County has been identified.

Joshua Michael Barrette, 27, of Colorado Springs, died Tuesday at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings due to blunt force trauma, according to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred that same day on I-90 at mile marker 379.7, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wyatt Duncan said Barrette was traveling westbound on I-90 when he drifted into the median.

When he over corrected, he sent his Toyota 4Runner into a roll first on the interstate, then down a 60-70-foot embankment. Duncan said Barrette was wearing a seatbelt, and was alive when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

He was transferred to the hospital via Life Flight, where he was later pronounced dead.

Duncan said speed was not a factor in the crash, but drugs and alcohol were currently being investigated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.