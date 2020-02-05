Taco chain looks to open 5 new shops in Montana, Wyoming

He said they have local Realtors looking at sites in Bozeman, Billings and Missoula.

“We’ve seen a couple spots (in Missoula), but those didn’t look right to us,” he said. “We’ll know it when we see it.”

The company likes to own its real estate rather than lease, he explained, so that makes it a little bit trickier. Johnson is open to remodeling existing buildings, but if nothing is perfect he'll build from the ground up, he said.

Johnson said it made sense to open restaurants in cities where his company already has a presence. Johnson owns the three Old Chicago locations in Montana (in Billings, Bozeman and Missoula), and three in Wyoming (in Casper, Gillette and Rock Springs).

When they opened the Old Chicago on North Reserve Street in Missoula, Johnson said they had to purchase the all-beverage liquor license from the old Hooters. Johnson said the Fuzzy’s Taco in Missoula will have six to eight different flavors of margaritas pre-mixed in dispensing machines.

“We obviously want to get an all-beverage license but we’re not going to get in that process until the real estate has been identified,” he said.