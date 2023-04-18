Steve Benson of Spokane Valley hooked onto a $500 tagged lake trout on Sunday during the fifth week of the 2023 Spring Mack Days on Flathead Lake.

Meanwhile, Missoula angler Jack Kirkland landed a fishing net he lost a year ago. The week prior, Bryan Long of Columbia Falls brought in a 36.65-pound, 45.5-inch long laker with a girth of 27 inches — the largest caught so far this spring and worth a $500 prize from Bretz RV if it stands.

The big fish is shy of the state record, a 42.69-pound lake trout caught in 2004 by Ruth Barber of Lakeside. It also trails the biggest laker caught in the tournament, which was a 38.5-pounder caught by Missoula angler Nicole Peters in 2010.

So far this spring, the 564 participating anglers have brought in 18,508 lake trout. Just in the last week they added 3,093 trout to the total. Anglers can enter up to the last day, with the top tagged fish worth $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000.

Leading the tournament is Kolton Turner of Kalispell with a total of 1,292 lake trout. The other top five are: 2) Bob Turner, Kalispell, 1,030; 3) Jason Mahlen, Kalispell, 827; 4) Jerry Benson, Plains, 760; and 5) Mike Benson, Lonepine, 724.

Leah Banyai of Lakeside is first with 177 in the Ladies bracket, followed by: 2) Julie Perkins, Kalispell, 91; 3) Connie Jones, Kalispell, 54; 4) Amanda Hoback, Arlee, 5; and 5) Desiree McIlhargey, Kalispell, 4.

The top young anglers, ages 13 to 17, are: 1) Brodie Smith, Kalispell, 155; 2) Josey McIlhargey Jr., Kalispell, 27; 3) Tripp Bick, Arlee, 2; Tsimmeej Yang, Missoula, 2; and 5) Eli Yang, Missoula, 1.

In the 12 & Under category, Wyatt Best of Florence leads with 14, followed by: 2) Leon Thao, Missoula, 12; 3) Fisher Whitaker, Kalispell, 4; 4) Hunter McIlhargey and Chloe McIlhargey, Kalispell, 3.

For more information, visit the website at www.mackdays.com or contact Cindy Benson at 406-270-3386 or cindy.benson@cskt.org. The event is organized by the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes.

Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes