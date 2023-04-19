Mountain bikers and hikers can take an artsy, scenic stroll across the foothills of the Beartooth Front this summer at Tippet Rise Art Center.

Fifteen miles of single-track trail that gain as much as 2,000 feet are spread across the working ranch located south of Absarokee. Along the route are a variety of monumental sculptures by Ensamble Studio, Mark di Suvero, Stephen Talasnik and more.

Daily reservations are required and limited, and can be made online. The season opens June 16 and runs through Sept. 17. All cyclists are required to wear a helmet.

For those less ambitious, self-guided walking tours can be taken through the ranch's Cottonwood Campus. Artworks include creations by Francis Kéré, Patrick Dougherty, Ai Weiwei, Alexander Calder, and later this summer — a new artwork, Trilogy, by Louise Nevelson.

Visitors can also register for one of the sculpture van tours that last about 2.5 hours. The van tour is $10 per person but free to those 21 and younger.

Dogs and drones are not allowed at Tippet Rise. Visitors are reminded to be prepared for a variety of weather, since summer winds and thunderstorms are common.

Directions to reach the center can also be found online.