Talen eyes bigger Colstrip share

Rising coal prices and increased maintenance costs at Unit 4 will make its power more expensive for customers in the future, Puget says. Poorly redacted regulatory documents in Washington revealed $20 million in repairs needed to the superheated section of the Unit 4 boiler, for which some owners have indicated they don’t want to pay.

There are three Colstrip owners with Washington customers, Spokane-based Avista Corp and Portland-based PacifiCorp are the other two. Like Puget the utilities have ownership shares in Unit 4 and Unit 3. All three companies face a 2025 deadline under Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, which prevents the companies from passing on coal-power related costs to customers starting in 2025.

This isn’t the first time Talen has attempted to purchase Colstrip shares from Puget. In Washington regulatory documents, Puget disclosed that Talen and NorthWestern Energy proposed a joint deal in the first half of 2019 to buy at least some of Puget’s Colstrip interests. Puget turned the deal down after concluding that it would have cost its customers $185 million, when compared to just continuing its business as usual in Colstrip.