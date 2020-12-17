Task force looks at Montana's missing Indigenous people, CSKT works to finish response plan

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are wrapping up a federal project to create a tribal community response plan for missing Indigenous people.

Once completed, the response plan created by the CSKT, its tribal police, and federal partners will be used as a blueprint for guidelines for other tribes catered to their community's specific needs.

“We felt ahead of the game, but were able to find gaps in our plan,” said task force member and CSKT council person Ellie Bundy, during a virtual Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meeting on Thursday.

“The biggest piece from law enforcement is that all of those agencies are willing to have one plan in place, so we don’t have 10 different protocols when someone goes missing,” Bundy said. “They all agree to work on CSKT’s plan.”

Ernie Weyand, Montana's federal missing persons coordinator, said groups worked over a two-day period to develop response plans to create guidelines for law enforcement's initial response to cases, communication with media, the public and family of missing loved ones, and guidelines on providing victim services.

The tribal community response plan is just one of Montana’s burgeoning projects to combat the high rate at which Native Americans go missing.