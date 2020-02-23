Teacher shortage: 'Last resort' option for finding Montana educators drops after years of increases

For example, Montana granted 600 new elementary licenses in 2018-2019. Montana University System schools graduated 331 students in that subject area. In special education, a longtime shortage area, 119 people were granted new Montana licenses, compared to 41 graduates in the field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It also showed very few denials of licenses; only seven people were denied, and some of those already held a teaching license in a different area.

“I think the fact that we’re data sharing to this degree will get us to a better place in dispelling a lot of those myths,” said Angela McLean, an Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education official who has worked on teacher shortage issues.

Tammy Lacey, the Board of Public Education member who chairs the licensure committee and is the former Great Falls public schools superintendent, noted that more urban schools appeared to be using emergency licenses, with Bozeman, Great Falls, and Lockwood on this year's list.

“We often think of this as a rural issue… but it’s a statewide issue,” she said.

Billings superintendent Greg Upham previously raised concerns that the district had a pair of unfilled positions going into this school year.