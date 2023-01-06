Technological tools help snow scientists understand avalanches

In the past five years, avalanches have killed an average of 25 people every winter — typically backcountry skiers, snowmobilers and snowboarders recreating in mountainous terrain.

Most recently, a Washington man was killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling outside Cooke City on Dec. 31 — Montana’s first avalanche fatality of the season.

These deaths occur despite education courses, avalanche forecasts warning recreationists of the danger, as well as advanced tools to help avert burial by slides, such as inflatable backpacks and personal electronic beacons that can aid in locating a victim buried under the snow.

Tech

Just like recreationists, in the past two decades snow scientists have been developing and utilizing new technological tools to better understand avalanches. One example is the use of drones. In steep terrain, inaccessible or too dangerous to send a scientist in to investigate, a drone can map the snow depth.

By photographing the bare slope, and then again after snow is added, data can be crunched to give scientists an estimate of snow buildup within centimeters of accuracy.

“It takes a lot of processing on the back end,” said Zachary Miller, a physical scientist for the U.S. Geological Survey. But the information can be turned out within a day or so, he added.

“Drone tech has definitely improved since we started using them,” said Erich Peitzsch, a research physical scientist for the USGS based in West Glacier. He has been working in the region since 2007. “For example, the sensors (camera or otherwise) that are attached to the drones are lighter, provide better resolution, and are more user friendly than they were just a few years ago. The drones themselves have also improved. For instance, battery life, stability and weight improved, and that allows for longer flight times in more variable conditions.”

In addition to drones, snow scientists like Miller and Peitzsch are utilizing satellite images, structure-from-motion (SfM) photogrammetry, lidar (pulsed laser beams) and even tree growth rings to better understand avalanches.

The first

James Church is credited with developing the first measuring equipment and sampling techniques to assess snowpack and its water content in 1906. It wasn’t until after the Dust Bowl drought that the federal government stepped in to monitor water supplies based on snowpack. That job is still carried out by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

In the beginning, monitoring was done by sending people into the backcountry on skis and snowshoes, then snowmobiles and snowcats, to measure snow depth.

“That’s why so much information about our snow depths and the way it’s distributed across the landscape is reserved to really safe-to-access, lower-slope-angle locations,” Miller said.

Now such work is done remotely by automated SnoTel sites, short for snowpack telemetry.

The information provided by the NRCS currently shows most of Montana’s mountain ranges with snowpack above 100% of average. The exceptions are the Bitterroot and Upper Clark Fork drainages, which are at 95% and 93%, respectively.

Avalanche forecasting and mitigation, using howitzers or explosives to trigger slides, began in the United States in 1939 and later expanded to public ski areas on national forest lands as the popularity of downhill skiing blossomed.

Catalyst

Catastrophic slides that struck the northwest in 1910 ignited initial interest in the study of avalanches. In that year, more than 180 people died in avalanches that struck railroads, killing passengers across the Northwest. Prior to that, avalanches were accepted as one of the many risks associated with mining camps in remote mountainous regions. Even today, historic mining towns that have morphed into ski communities — like Alta, Utah — sit in the path of avalanche chutes.

In outlining the problem of avalanches in 2020, the USGS noted slides still affect more than just backcountry recreationists.

“In the western United States, avalanches are the most frequently occurring lethal form of slope movement and, on an annual basis, cause more fatalities than earthquakes and all other forms of slope failure combined,” the USGS website noted. “Avalanches affect a substantial portion of society, including human safety and commerce, and also serve as a major driver of ecological disturbance by modifying habitat for flora and fauna. Economic impacts due to avalanches in the western United States are substantial. For instance, the economic loss when Interstate 70 through Colorado closes due to avalanche impacts is approximately $1 million per hour. In addition, avalanches impact the spring opening operations of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, a major attraction in Glacier National Park, where visitors contribute $344 million to surrounding communities.”

SNAP

As part of the USGS Snow and Avalanche Project (SNAP), Peitzsch and his colleagues, including Miller, use “remotely sensed technologies to understand snowpack changes that influence water storage, recreation” and avalanches that can cause changes to the landscape.

As Earth experiences more weather extremes — from record-setting heat on summer days to historic floods — snow scientists are somewhat hampered by a lack of historic data in many mountainous areas. One example is wet snow avalanches, where only about 20 years of reliable trend data is available, according to Peitzsch.

“There’s been some research that indicates wet avalanches are becoming more common because of climate change,” Peitzsch said.

Wet loose avalanches involve the surface snow, can be large and are easier to predict. Wet slab avalanches occur deeper in the snowpack and are harder to forecast, Peitzsch explained. Both are common problems for road crews clearing the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, he noted.

“If you have relatively weak snowpack, then rain on snow is definitely a concern in terms of avalanches and slope stability,” Peitzsch said. “We think about rain on snow becoming more frequent in the winter with climate change, and there’s been work that’s shown that, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.”

Although not a new phenomenon, he added, it may become more frequent. Peitzsch cautioned that seeing changes in weather extremes over a human lifetime is not long enough to say the climate has transformed. In contrast, some of the trees used in the Northern Rockies to assess historic avalanche activity date back to the late 1600s, Peitzsch said.

“By looking at those data back in time we can try to tease out some trends and then maybe try and see what might happen in the future as temperatures warm,” he said. “It provides sort of a foundational basis, because to understand what’s going to happen in the future we need to understand what’s happened in the past.”

With new technology allowing scientists to map mountain terrain at a high resolution, Miller said the USGS will be looking at larger scale avalanche paths this spring along the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park to learn more.

“We’ll be using drones a bit more to try and map these crowns, map different snow depths and try and see where these avalanches are failing and why,” Miller said.

Avalanche research is not just about recreation and backcountry users, Peitzsch said.

“Part of the reason for doing this is the impact that avalanches have on society,” he said. “In mountainous areas like here there’s Highway 2, there’s the railway, multiple ski areas in the region and of course people recreating. But the biggest implication is the impact that it has on society in how it can shut down roads and railways when there are avalanches or avalanche hazards. By doing this the goal is to tease out these patterns that cause these big avalanche years or avalanche cycles and see if they are changing or not. And if they are, how might the infrastructure need to adapt to that.”