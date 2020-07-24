Teen dies in Big Horn County rollover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fort Smith teen died Friday when the SUV she was driving rolled over east of the Big Horn County town, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old girl was traveling southbound on Montana Highway 313 near mile marker 39 at around 7 a.m., when the crash occurred. MHP reported that the SUV left the road. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, overcorrected and caused the Chevrolet Suburban to overturn.

She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash, according to MHP.

In 2020, there have 101 deaths reported by MHP on the state’s roads.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.