Teen dies in car crash near Miles City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man died in a single vehicle crash near Miles City on Wednesday after his car struck a tree.

The victim, Orin Robert Muri, 18 of Miles City, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 12 on Highway 59.

Muri was driving a Mercury Marquis southbound on the highway, when he went off the right side of the road, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Muri drove back onto the road, but overcorrected and veered to the left. He drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.

MHP is still investigating the crash, but there are no suspected factors to the crash at this time. The roads were bare and dry.

This is the 29th fatal crash on Montana roadways in 2020.

On Monday, a man died near Bridger after his car overturned in a ditch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.