A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run collision on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation late Thursday night.
The driver who hit the teen fled and as of 10:30 a.m. Friday had not been found, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Buttercup Road and Laredo Road on the reservation, according to MHP.
A Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on Loredo Road when a girl ran into the road. The vehicle struck the teen directly, throwing her off to the right side of the road, the narrative states.
The girl was pronounced dead on scene. Her identity has not been released.
The roads were dry and bare and the crash is still under investigation. MHP could provide no description of the driver, or if charges are possible.
This is the the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian teen in Montana in December.
On Dec. 1 an 18-year-old Billings man was struck and killed while walking on a highway near Saco in Phillips County. A pickup driver saw the teen walking on the shoulder of the road and swerved to avoid him but struck him with the right rear of his truck.