Teenage uncle sentenced in West Yellowstone boy’s death

She said that he has accepted responsibility for his actions and is looking forward to moving forward. DeWolf said Sasser III will best honor Alex’s life by leading a positive, successful life.

She quoted what Sasser III said in court: “I understand that I can’t change what I have done in the past, but I can make better decisions in the future. I am going to make amends by being the best I can be. I want to make myself better.”

The victim’s grandparents James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts are each charged in connection to the boy’s death.

Sasser Jr. is charged with felonies deliberate homicide and criminal child endangerment. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of partner or family member, all felonies.

Gage Roush, a friend of the family, is charged with felony assault on a minor after prosecutors said video showed him beating the boy with a wooden paddle. Madison Sasser, the boy’s aunt, is charged with felonies aggravated kidnapping and negligent homicide.

Each defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charges.