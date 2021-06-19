 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen's body recovered after drowning at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
editor's pick alert top story

Teen's body recovered after drowning at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

View from Barrys Island

The view from Barry's Island looking west takes in Bighorn Reservoir and the Pryor Mountains in the distance. 

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Crews recovered the body of a Lovell, Wyoming teen in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area who went missing in the water Friday.

The victim, 19-year-old Dominic Hunder of Lovell, was swimming with friends in the Hillsboro area when he became fatigued and slipped under the water. "He was unable to be rescued and did not resurface," the National Park Service said in a press release Saturday evening.

His body was recovered at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by divers from U.S. Water Rescue.

Rangers with the National Park Service were called to the Barry’s Landing area north of the Wyoming border around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from NPS.

They searched for the missing teen by boat and along the shoreline, with assistance from the Lovell Fire Department, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue. 

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and a U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team out of Billings has joined in the effort. 

“We are saddened by this unfortunate event,” Acting Superintendent Raymond McPadden said in a statement provided by NPS. "Our thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victim. I commend the multi-agency search and rescue team for their hard work and perseverance."

The Barry's Landing area, closed during the search, has been reopened to the public.

The statement also reminded visitors to the area that those aboard all vessels, including paddleboards, canoes, kayaks and rafts, are required to wear a life jacket. Life jackets are highly recommended for all swimmers in the canyon. In 2018, a boating accident in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area resulted in one person going to the hospital and three others drowning.

2
3
1
24
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

June 8 Florence-Carlton school board meeting public comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News