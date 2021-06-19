Teen's body recovered after drowning at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

Crews recovered the body of a Lovell, Wyoming teen in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area who went missing in the water Friday.

The victim, 19-year-old Dominic Hunder of Lovell, was swimming with friends in the Hillsboro area when he became fatigued and slipped under the water. "He was unable to be rescued and did not resurface," the National Park Service said in a press release Saturday evening.

His body was recovered at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by divers from U.S. Water Rescue.

Rangers with the National Park Service were called to the Barry’s Landing area north of the Wyoming border around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from NPS.

They searched for the missing teen by boat and along the shoreline, with assistance from the Lovell Fire Department, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and a U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team out of Billings has joined in the effort.