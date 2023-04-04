Break out your Bermuda shorts and Hawaiian shirts. Warmer weather is finally coming to the state. No April fooling.

By the end of this week, many Montanans could see temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s. By next week, Billings residents could see temps hit the high 60s or 70s. The probable outbreak of spring fever is forecast at 100%.

For the Billings area, temperatures climbing to 57 degrees or higher on Friday would end a streak of 155 consecutive days of temps 56 degrees or colder. The old record was 128 days set in the winter of 1977-78.

“We’re definitely overdue for some warmer days,” said Joe Lester of the Billings National Weather Service office.

With more snow falling in southern Montana on Tuesday, the warm temperatures could signal some lowland flooding. Yellowstone River-area residents should not be worried about a repeat of last June’s record-setting flood, at least not yet.

“Last year was a very special case,” Lester said, with rain falling on high mountain snow that was already melting.

Unknown, however, is how that flood has reshaped channels on streams like Rock Creek that flows through Red Lodge, Lester noted. There’s also still lots of woody debris in the channel from last June’s flood.

“So it could cause some problems on streams in those areas,” he said, including the Sheridan, Wyoming region in that prediction.

The same is possible on small streams along the Hi-Line, according to Brandon Bigelbach, of the Glasgow NWS office, with a 90% chance of minor flooding in the region.

Out on the plains, snowpack is relatively normal at about 2 to 4 inches of snow water equivalent, Bigelbach added.

In the mountains that feed the Milk River, snowpack was at 86% as of Tuesday. The Sun, Teton and Marias river drainages were at 101% of normal, according to the Natural Resources and Conservation Service’s SNOTEL sites.

Much of southwestern Montana on out to the Smith, Judith, Musselshell and Helena Valley were ranging from 114% to 129% of snow water equivalent. The Kootenai Basin was the lowest with 80%. Elsewhere in northwestern Montana, the snowpack was ranging from 91% in the lower Clark Fork to 104% on the upper Clark Fork.

“So water supply wise, we’re looking good,” Lester said.

Ice anglers are warned to be careful as the warming trend hits. Even though there is still 20 inches of ice at its deepest on some parts of Fort Peck Reservoir, holes are already appearing around the edges.