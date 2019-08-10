A Tennessee man was sentenced to three years in federal prison after admitting he possessed 20 firearms as a felon in Musselshell County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in Montana.
Bruce Howell Runion, 47, was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison and three years of supervised release by the U.S. District Court in Billings. He pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, on Aug. 1, 2017, Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance at a residence. Runion was outside, covered in blood and acting aggressive. During a safety sweep of the residence, officers saw a pistol on a coffee table. An investigation found that Runion had become enraged because of a phone call and had shot the pistol in the ceiling while “trashing the residence.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified Runion as a prohibited felon and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Agents found an assortment of 20 firearms.
The case was presided over by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters and Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich prosecuted the case.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which aids in violent crime reduction efforts.