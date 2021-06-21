Tennessee man pleads guilty in unlicensed outfitting operation in Blaine County

A Tennessee man who operated an illegal outfitting operation out of Blaine County pleaded guilty after an investigation found he provided unlicensed outfitting services to big game hunters from at least 12 states.

Jason Taylor, from Fayetteville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of outfitting without a license May 24 in Blaine County District Court. Taylor was ordered to pay over $11,500 in fines and restitution, and has lost his privileges to hunt, fish or trap for six years in Montana and all states that are part of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

District Judge Yvonne Laird also sentenced Taylor to 3 years in jail, all of which was suspended.

Taylor, who was a licensed guide, was in the process of purchasing the outfitting business “Bear Paw Hunts”. Until the sale of the business was completed, Taylor had agreed to operate as a guide under the previous owner’s outfitting license until he was able to obtain his own outfitter’s license.

However, Taylor began advertising himself as an outfitter, along with booking and arranging his own clients, before ever obtaining an outfitters license. He employed his own guides, cooks, outfitter assistants, and even registered his unlicensed outfitting business, “JT Outfitters”, with the MT Secretary of State’s office.