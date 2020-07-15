TENORM landfill developers near Sidney file complaint against DEQ over delays

A North Dakota-based disposal company hoping to develop a landfill in Richland County is taking legal action against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, claiming the government agency failed to meet its own deadline in reviewing the company’s application.
A petition for the court to order the DEQ to approve, or make a determination on the company’s license application, was filed on Monday in Helena.
The disposal company, Yellowstone Disposal, LLC., intends to dispose of hazardous waste, including a specific type of radioactive waste called TENORM, or technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material, said Todd Erickson, the corporate development officer for JMAC Energy Services, Yellowstone Disposal’s parent company.
Naturally occurring radioactive materials become concentrated in certain oil and gas industry processes and produce TENORM, which can be harmful to human health.
Currently, only one Montana landfill, 30 miles northwest of Glendive, accepts TENORM. Five others have been approved by the DEQ to do so, including Republic Services landfills in Missoula County and Cascade County.
Yellowstone Disposal would be the sixth landfill capable of disposing of TENORM if approved.
The petition for the court order alleges that the DEQ failed to meet its own internal deadlines in reviewing an application for licensing for Yellowstone Disposal, LLC., a North Dakota company seeking to develop a landfill about 4.5 miles southeast of Sidney.
According to court documents, Yellowstone Disposal applied for a Class II Solid Waste Management System License in 2015.
Over a four-year period, the DEQ failed to meet its own timeline in reviewing, approving and holding public comment for the landfill, the petition states.
The DEQ is required to complete an environmental review within 90 days. According to the petition the DEQ did not respond to the disposal company for more than 150 days.
In 2017, the DEQ found the proposed facility “would meet requirements” to operate and held a public meeting to review the application.
The petition alleges the DEQ failed to meet its requirement of holding a public meeting within a year. Later, the DEQ further extended the period of public comment.
In March 2018, Richland County created a zoning district, and the landfill fell within the new district. Then in October the county commission adopted more zoning regulations for the district.
Commissioners approved the citizen initiated zoning district in May 2018. The request came after the Yellowstone Disposal landfill was proposed in Richland County, The Sidney Herald reported.
In December of 2018, the DEQ then found that portions of Yellowstone Disposal’s application was “no longer valid” following the new zoning regulations, and the DEQ would not make a determination on the application, as it was incomplete, the petition states.
Yellowstone Disposal asserts that the application is still valid, since it should have been reviewed in 2015 three years prior to the new zoning regulations per the DEQ's review process.
"It should've been approved before those zoning regulations went into place," Erickson said. "The only reason it's not (approved) are the delays."
Erickson said the company has spent "hundreds of thousands" of dollars into meeting the permit requirements, studies and engineers to make a state of the art facility.
The DEQ said it would not comment on ongoing litigation, following a request for comment by The Gazette.
