'Termination Report' sheds light on turnover at OPI

Regarding concerns about loss of institutional knowledge, Arntzen said “education has changed” over the past decade. There’s a new Congress and new federal education law, she said, referencing the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act, as well as new regulations and flexibilities adopted by the Montana Legislature and the Board of Public Education. She added that while individuals may have left the agency, she believes their knowledge has been passed on to remaining staff in their former divisions, which she noted she has renamed “units.”

“Units didn’t walk out, individuals did,” Arntzen said. “But that knowledge was embraced there within that unit and what was left.”

Tammy Lacey told MTFP that the Montana Board of Public Education, which she chairs, has been aware of concerns about staffing levels at OPI for several years. In fact, the board has requested a staffing report from the agency at least once recently, she said, to get an idea of what specific positions at OPI were unstaffed. Lacey said she is unaware of any difficulties or issues that have arisen for the board as a result of agency turnover or vacancies to date, and said OPI has indicated “they were doing all that they could in order to get people into those positions.”