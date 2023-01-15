Terry Badlands aren't so bad, even in winter

Feeling a little stir crazy from being pent up during the coldest December in decades, and eager to walk off a glut of holiday roasts and sweet rolls, I decided on two days of long hikes in rough country.

Unwilling to wait until spring for the mountains to clear, I instead drove a couple hours east from Billings to the Terry Badlands. I’d hiked there several times in the summer, but never in winter.

This swath of BLM land spans about 45,000 acres sprawling north along the Yellowstone River, part of it now a Wilderness Study Area. The trails loop through low bare hills banded in colors from gray to purple, orange to ochre, and this time of year lots of white. There are a few rough campgrounds that even in peak summer months are never crowded. But, in the first week of January it’s still far too cold to even consider a campout.

Instead, I booked a room in the 120-year-old Kempton Hotel, where the clock stopped ticking in about 1965. There’s still a payphone in the lobby.

The most popular hike in the Badlands is the Natural Bridges trail, which gains about 350 feet in just less than four miles. Getting to the trail is half the adventure. The dirt road leading to the trailhead crosses the Yellowstone River on a narrow, one-lane bridge converted from an abandoned rail line. The bridge is essentially planks here and there on top of the original wooden rail ties, worn by ranch traffic and deeply pitted for a bumpy, teeth-rattling ride. It doesn’t help that you can see the river passing far below through the spaces between ties.

Sheridan Butte is also worth a look. In the 1880s, U.S. Army troops passing through left behind their names and other graffiti scratched in the rock.

In the summer, visitors have spotted mule deer, elk, pronghorn and even bighorn sheep. I bumped into a guy in town named Gary Stonegarten who swears he once saw a mountain lion in the breaks. It crossed the trail in front of him as he was walking back after dark to his campsite. He was carrying a flashlight and shined it on the big cat, its eyes glowing like lasers before it vanished.

Stone is a pharmaceutical rep from Bismarck, passing through Terry on his way to check in with Spokane colleagues. On his long sales trips, he often stops in places like the Badlands for a head-clearing hike before getting back in his car. In good weather, he camps when he can, pocketing his company’s hotel per diem.

In the wintertime, the hikes into the Badlands are a little trickier, he warns me. Even if the hills seem bare of snow, drifts pile up in the bottoms and in shady spots, and the dirt roads leading to the trailheads can be impassable.

That’s what I discover as I try for the Scenic View Overlook trail. Normally, you can drive to the overlook and walk from there, but I found the road covered in snow and undrivable in my little car. The worst drifts in the road, however, had been broken through by ranch trucks that left deep ruts I could walk along.

I set off on a clear 30-degree Saturday morning. The big game seen in summer are hunkered down, tucked unseen in their hiding places. I see a few mouse and rabbit tracks in the hard snow, and deer scat. On a sun-warmed bare hill where I sit for some lunch, geese fly overhead in their formations, low enough to hear the whoosh of their wings. After they pass, all is silent and still.

On the walk back, a lonely rancher rattles up in a battered four-wheel drive truck, four dogs yapping so loudly in the back he has to repeat his question several times before I catch what he’s asking. I tell him I’m fine, just out for a hike. He tells me each of the dogs names, their breeds, their genealogies, and then he tells me the name of each dog he’s ever owned, all the way back to Archie, a useless, mixed-breed spaniel who just wandered onto his property one day and stayed.

“I’ve never paid a dime for a dog. I just seem to attract every stray and mutt who doesn’t have anywhere else to go,” he said.

He offers me a ride, but I decline, fearing he’ll tell me more of the complete history of dogs.

On Sunday morning it’s much colder, closer to 10 degrees as I trudge between the Yellowstone River and some low bluffs that as the sun rises glow a brilliant orange. The prairie grass is coated in jackets of frost, and the snow is stiff enough to walk on. When possible, I follow game trails through the snow and walk ridgelines where the wind has cleared the route.

Kempton Hotel

At the Kempton Hotel, I’m greeted by the owner, 74-year-old Russ Schwartz. He bought the hotel back in 1988 to have something for his retired parents to do. It was in poor shape then, and he fixed it up, adding a nearby RV park.

Although the hotel has its busy times, especially during hunting season and rodeos, Schwartz says he’s never really made any money at it.

“Some things are just worth more than money,” he said.

The walls of the Kempton lobby are covered in the photos of long-ago cowboys and pioneers. In one photo, Wild Bill Cody in his knee-high boots sits astride his horse. In other photos there are cowboys airborne over bucking horses and lots of cattle are being roped and bulldogged and branded. Antique saddles line the staircase banister. And, although it’s past Christmas, the holiday decorations are still up.

The old-fashioned décor is a bit of an illusion. The rooms are clean and newly remodeled. And, there is wifi.

Big rooms are about $95, and there are suites for families that run a little more. There are also cheaper $65 single rooms with only a bed and pedestal sink. The shower and the toilet are down the hall.

I share my room with a ghost, a nurse who died during the Great Pandemic of 1918 while tending influenza patients who were bunking in the hotel’s attic after the nearby hospital filled up.

The hotel was built in 1902 by Bernie Kempton, an Eastern Montana rancher turned roper and trick rider in Wild Bill’s Wild West Show.

It was built to serve the community, and that’s still its purpose. Most travelers on the interstate just keep moving east to Glendive or west to Miles City if they need a room for the night. Those who stay typically have business in town, or got stuck.

“We have a deal with the local wrecker company. When someone breaks down on the interstate, the wrecker drops them here,” Schwartz said.

And, a lot of people stay out of nostalgia. Schwartz tells the story of an elderly couple who recently had a reunion there with their adult children. The old matron said to her husband, “Remember when we stayed here on our honeymoon?” He said, “I remember, but we weren’t yet married.”

Long, long ago, the famous novelist Theodore Dreiser, author of “Sister Carrie” and “An American Tragedy,” stopped by when Bernie Kempton was still running the place. Dreiser and his wife were following the Yellowstone Trail in an open car. They arrived muddy and wet, and Mrs. Dreiser was cold and mad. While Mrs. Dreiser thawed in a warm bath, Theodore and Kempton talked about books.

A few months after their visit, a large wooden crate arrived at the depot for Kempton. The crate was full of books, including signed first editions of Dreiser’s works.

“So, there’s some history here,” Schwartz said. “I’ll keep it going as long as I’m around. I don’t want to be the guy who shuts it down.”