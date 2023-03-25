Powder River Pack, a custom meat processing facility focused on providing quality meat cuts for its customers, meets the needs of livestock producers and hunters in the area while fulfilling the Kortum family’s long-time desire to contribute to the economy of Terry.

Prairie County ranchers Sharilyn and Tim Kortum opened Powder River Pack in August of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Between all of our travels through town all of the time, Terry was kind of dying,” Sharilyn said. “The hardware store was closed, this was closed; there wasn’t a whole lot of activity around.”

Although they knew they were interested in opening a small business in Terry, they weren’t sure at the time what type of business they wanted to start.

“We really did not set out to buy a meat processing plant,” Sharilyn said. “We just, more than anything, were trying to keep the town going; trying to help the community.”

After some discussion with the owners of the building that housed meat processing businesses on and off since 1964, the Kortums, along with their daughters Bailey and Loni, decided to get into the industry and provide the local option for area producers and hunters once again.

“If (hunters) can get their wild game processed here, they are more likely to not go stay at a hotel in Miles City, (rather) they are more likely to stay here and go to our bars or spend money at the gas station in the morning,” Bailey said.

Sharilyn noted her father operated a personal meat processing facility on their ranch, which they also called Powder River Pack.

“We ended up buying this (building and) we call it kind of a passed down thing,” she said.

Much like many of the local businesses in Terry, Powder River Pack is entirely family owned. What makes it most unique when compared to other meat processing facilities is the fact that producers get 100% of the meat they provided returned.

“You get back what you bring in,” Sharilyn said. “We think it’s important for the customer to get their own stuff back.”

“Everything we do is very custom,” Loni noted. “Everything is very tailored to our customers.”

Powder River Pack is “the end of a long process” as people bring in meat from a cow that was carefully raised to eventually butcher, which is why the Kortums take extra care to do the best they can to give their customers what they ask for.

“We really focus on quality, not quantity,” Sharilyn said. “The thing is that some people might not understand to raise a beef and to fatten it and get it to where you want it to be is kind of a big deal, so when they bring it to us, we want to make sure ... we do our best to try to get it however they want.”

Since opening in 2020, Powder River Pack remains busy taking custom orders and providing that quality product as a service to the community, as well as contributing to the local economy.

“From talking to a few other businesses, they say, ‘It’s so nice to look down the street and see activity down there; see things going on,’” Sharilyn noted.

In addition to their custom work for their customers, they also work to provide the same quality meat for local school and sporting events.

“If they need burgers or hot dogs, we will give them burgers for baseball games or the concessions,” Sharilyn said. “It’s nice that they are able to just come right downtown and pick up a box of burgers for the game versus having to order ahead of time to go to Billings or Miles City.”

Powder River Pack provides a total of 10 jobs to the local workforce.

“We are very fortunate, our employees are like family and, I mean, everybody that we employed is local,” Sharilyn said. “Basically, we are here for the community, in a nutshell.”

Powder River Pack is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 109 Logan Ave. in Terry.

For more information about the business and services it provides, visit www. powderriverpack.com, call 406-635-5559 or find them on Facebook.