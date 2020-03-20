Tester calls for 'Montana common sense' during Q&A with constituents

Tester informed the public about the Facebook event Thursday morning and invited people to submit in advance of the session written questions, for which he offered researched responses. There were no live questions.

The next step in the Senate is a $1 trillion response to the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus. As airlines cancel flights, restaurants and bars close and many people limit public interaction, the economy is expected suffer greatly. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned senators this week that unemployment could hit 20% if Congress didn’t pass an economic stimulus bill. The forecast alarmed stock traders, after which Mnuchin said the federal government wouldn’t let the jobless rate nosedive.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told lawmakers earlier this week the Senate would remain in session until it passed the economic stimulus bill. Tester told viewers he would remain in Washington, D.C., this weekend. He gave his audience a tour of his empty office, complete with front-desk instructions on how to replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Tester said the economic stimulus would likely include money for small businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus shutdown. He encouraged businesses to contact the Small Business Administration now.