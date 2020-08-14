Tester concerned about Postal Service removing Montana letter boxes

Plans to remove several blue Postal Service drop boxes across Montana are adding to concerns about cuts to the U.S. mail services.
The Letter Carriers Union, as well as U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, sounded the alarm Thursday about USPS plans to remove the drop boxes, which they said would make it more difficult to send mail in some areas.
In a letter to the new U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Tester said his office had received reports of drop boxes removed in Bozeman and Lewistown, with plans to remove drop boxes in Billings as well.
In Missoula, an order for the removal of 13 drop boxes, confirmed the change had been in the works since mid-July. Seven have been removed so far. The removals come as President Donald Trump has said he's opposed to more funding for the Postal Service because he believes it could hurt his re-election chances.
“The United States Postal Service plays a critical role in America, and its services are needed now more than ever, particularly in our rural communities where local access to grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential services are often limited to nonexistent,” Tester said in his letter. “These reported actions would cause harm to those who rely on the USPS for the delivery of medicine and distribution of benefits.”
It wasn’t clear how many boxes were being removed across Montana. Julie Quilliam, president of the Montana State Association of the National Association of Letter Carriers said the removal of the Missoula drop boxes had been confirmed. Members were looking in the drop box removals in other communities.
USPS confirmed that the residential collection boxes in Missoula were being removed.
“These in Missoula are low use residential collection boxes,” said David Rupert, manager of USPS Western Area Corporate Communications in Colorado. People in the area still mail letters by attaching them to their mailbox for postal carriers to pickup.
Not everyone is comfortable leaving an important letter attached to their mailbox for pickup unattended, Quilliam said. If the mail is important, many people like the security of a blue drop box.
The removal of the boxes comes as the USPS makes changes that have slowed mail delivery and raised concerns about whether the slowdown in service would harm the upcoming general election.
On July 10, DeJoy instructed carriers to send the delivery trucks out on time, whether or not the day’s mail was fully loaded. A Trump appointee, DeJoy also banned extra delivery trips and overtime. The result has been late mail, which has angered USPS employees and customers alike.
Last Friday, DeJoy removed the two top postal officials in charge of day-to-day operations. At least 23 other postal executives have been reassigned or displaced. He said he also implemented a hiring freeze and is seeking voluntary early retirement.
The changes in service, DeJoy has said, are necessary to cut Postal Service spending. The self-funded Postal Service has been required by Congress for more than a decade to prefund its employees’ retirement benefits 75 years in to the future. It has not been able to cover those costs, while also experiencing a decline in letters because of online-bill paying and other social transformations.
Congressional Democrats and some rural-state Republicans support giving the Postal Service $25 billion to keep it afloat during the pandemic. But President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he’s opposed to helping the Postal Service because it would make voting by mail easier. Trump sees mail voting as beneficial to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
The $25 billion is proposed as part of a Phase 4 pandemic relief bill, which has stalled in the Senate. However, lawmakers also approved $11 billion for the Postal Service as part of the CARES Act in May. That money still hasn’t been spent.
DeJoy told the USPS Board of Governors last week that he had just recently come to terms with the U.S. Treasury about how the $11 billion would be used.
DeJoy has pushed against accusations that he is beholden to Trump, who nominated him for postmaster general and appointed the 9-member board of governors who hired DeJoy. Trump has previously called the Postal Service a joke and argued for quadrupling postal rates.
DeJoy comes from the private parcel business and is a major Republican Party fundraiser and donor to Trump’s campaign. His wife is Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Canada.
In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill. Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won't have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”
