Tester, Daines expect override vote of Trump veto

Montana Sen. Jon Tester called President Donald Trump's veto of the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act a "political stunt" that hurts national security and veterans health care in Montana.
The president had promised repeatedly to veto the bill, which limited his ability to draw down military forces in foreign lands, namely Afghanistan, where the president had sought a force reduction not supported by Senate Republican leaders and Democrats.
More recently, the president tweeted that he wanted to logroll the repeal of social media shield law into the bill. The Communications Decency Act protects companies from lawsuits over defamatory posts by third parties.
Earlier, Montana's delegation said they expected an override vote of the president's veto. Tester favors the override. It was unclear if Daines would support the override, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would take up the override vote Dec. 28. On Twitter, Pelosi urged a unanimous consent vote on boosting stimulus checks to $2,000 from the current $600 approved this week. Trump called for the increase Tuesday night.
It remains to be seen whether Trump's rejection of a last-minute bill to fund the federal government and provide COVID-19 economic relief will end in a veto. The president's rejection could also shut down the government because current federal funding runs out Dec. 28.
Tester is a member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. He is also ranking member on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.
“This political stunt undermines our national security, defense installations in Montana and across the globe, and it delays the delivery of critical care and benefits for our servicemembers and veterans — particularly those suffering and dying from conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange," Tester said in a press release.
"Democrats and Republicans came together to overwhelmingly pass this critical legislation earlier this year — just as Congress has done for more than fifty years," Tester continued. "Now we must move quickly in a bipartisan manner to override this veto, provide for our national defense, and deliver for our troops, veterans, and their families.”
A spokeswoman for Republican Sen. Steve Daines said the senator shared Trump's concern about the social media shield law, known as section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
"Sen. Daines believes it's critical to address Section 230 as Big Tech is silencing conservative voices," said Katie Schoettler, Daines' communications director. "With that said, he also believes this bipartisan national defense bill is critical for our national security, countering adversaries like Russia and China, supporting our troops and veterans, and strengthening Montana's defense priorities like Malmstrom and Montana's Guard units."
The Defense bill included more than $1.5 billion for modernizing intercontinental ballistic missile defense and other ground-based nuclear deterrents. Much of that funding was directed toward replacing the Minute Man III missile system spread across Montana.
There was also $655 million for the type of military cargo planes used by the Montana Air National Guard.
Similar to the defense bill, the COVID-19 stimulus cannot to be delayed, Schoettler said. Daines supported stimulus checks larger than $600 in an earlier bill that didn't get traction.
"While the Senator supports an increase in the direct checks, he also strongly believes it's critical to get relief to small businesses, workers and families as soon as possible, and signing the bill will help do that," Schoettler said.
The Treasury Department earlier indicated that stimulus payments could be issued the week after Christmas.