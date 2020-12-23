Tester, Daines expect override vote of Trump veto

Tester is a member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. He is also ranking member on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.

“This political stunt undermines our national security, defense installations in Montana and across the globe, and it delays the delivery of critical care and benefits for our servicemembers and veterans — particularly those suffering and dying from conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange," Tester said in a press release.

"Democrats and Republicans came together to overwhelmingly pass this critical legislation earlier this year — just as Congress has done for more than fifty years," Tester continued. "Now we must move quickly in a bipartisan manner to override this veto, provide for our national defense, and deliver for our troops, veterans, and their families.”

A spokeswoman for Republican Sen. Steve Daines said the senator shared Trump's concern about the social media shield law, known as section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.