Tester, Daines ready to override Trump veto

Montana Sen. Jon Tester called President Donald Trump's veto of the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act a "political stunt" that hurts national security and veterans' health care in Montana.

The president had repeatedly promised the veto the bill, which limited his ability to draw down military forces in foreign lands, namely Afghanistan, where the president had sought a force reduction not supported by Senate Republican leaders and Democrats.

More recently, the president tweeted that he wanted to logroll the repeal of social media shield law into the bill. The Communications Decency Act protects companies from lawsuits over defamatory posts by third parties.

Earlier, Montana's delegation said they would support an override of the president's veto. It remains to be seen whether Trump's rejection of a last-minute bill to fund the federal government and provide COVID-19 economic relief will end in a veto. Again on Twitter, Trump rejected the bill for not awarding $2,000 checks to most American adults. Congress had approved $600 checks.

Tester is a member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. He is also ranking member on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.