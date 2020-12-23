Tester, Daines ready to override Trump veto

Montana Sen. Jon Tester called President Donald Trump's veto of the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act a "political stunt" that hurts national security and veterans' health care in Montana.
The president had repeatedly promised the veto the bill, which limited his ability to draw down military forces in foreign lands, namely Afghanistan, where the president had sought a force reduction not supported by Senate Republican leaders and Democrats.
More recently, the president tweeted that he wanted to logroll the repeal of social media shield law into the bill. The Communications Decency Act protects companies from lawsuits over defamatory posts by third parties.
Earlier, Montana's delegation said they would support an override of the president's veto. It remains to be seen whether Trump's rejection of a last-minute bill to fund the federal government and provide COVID-19 economic relief will end in a veto. Again on Twitter, Trump rejected the bill for not awarding $2,000 checks to most American adults. Congress had approved $600 checks.
Tester is a member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee. He is also ranking member on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.
“This political stunt undermines our national security, defense installations in Montana and across the globe, and it delays the delivery of critical care and benefits for our servicemembers and veterans—particularly those suffering and dying from conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange," Tester said in a press release. "Democrats and Republicans came together to overwhelmingly pass this critical legislation earlier this year—just as Congress has done for more than fifty years. Now we must move quickly in a bipartisan manner to override this veto, provide for our national defense, and deliver for our troops, veterans, and their families.”
A spokeswoman for Sen. Steve Daines said the senator shared Trump's concern about the social media shield law, known as section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
"Senator Daines believes it's critical to address Section 230 as Big Tech is silencing conservative voices," said Katie Schoettler, Daines' communications director. "With that said, he also believes this bipartisan national defense bill is critical for our national security, countering adversaries like Russia and China, supporting our troops and veterans, and strengthening Montana's defense priorities like Malmstrom and Montana's Guard Units."
The Defense bill included more than $1.5 billion for modernizing intercontinental ballistic missile defense and other ground-based nuclear deterrents. Much of that funding was directed toward replacing the Minute Man III missile system spread across Montana.
There was also $655 million for the type of military cargo planes used by the Montana Air National Guard.
Similar to the defense bill, the COVID-19 stimulus cannot to be delayed, Schoettler said. Daines supported stimulus checks larger than $600 in an earlier bill that didn't get traction.
"While the Senator supports an increase in the direct checks, he also strongly believes it's critical to get relief to small businesses, workers and families as soon as possible, and signing the bill will help do that," Schoettler said.
The Treasury Department earlier indicated that stimulus payments could be issued the week after Christmas.