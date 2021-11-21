Tester: Fed uncertainty not helping inflation; Build Back Better 'a very good bill'

White House economic aide Brian Deese said on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden "has been spending a lot of time" on the Fed and cited multiple openings at the central bank that need to be filled, but said he would leave it to Biden to announce.

Tester predicted Senate Democrats would make changes to Biden's big spending and tax package but would ultimately pass a version of it.

"We're dealing with reasonable people here," he said. "I think we can come up with a bill that's a very, very good bill that works for states like Montana and other states in the union."

Deese separately acknowledged high inflation and argued that's a reason for the Senate to quickly pass Biden's plan, known as "Build Back Better."

"There's no question inflation is high and it's affecting American consumers and it's affecting their outlook, but that's actually why we need to move on this Build Back Better bill right now," Deese said.

Deese cited administration estimates that the House-passed bill would cut the budget deficit by $112 billion over a decade and trillions over 20 years. Some outside groups and Republicans have criticized those numbers and noted that many of the spending provisions and tax cuts expire early while the tax hikes on high-earners and corporations don't.