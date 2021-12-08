Tester voting to rescind federal vax mandate, updates to Omicron research

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a resolution to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers.
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester announced Tuesday he intends to vote to rescind the mandate, saying that private business owners have expressed their concerns the vaccine requirement would hurt their bottom line and thus the state’s economy.
“That’s why I intend to join a bipartisan majority of my colleagues in defending Montana jobs and small businesses against theses burdensome regulations,” Tester said.
To pass the resolution, only 51 votes are needed.
In the same statement, Tester urged all eligible Montanans to get the shot.
Following the statement, Republican Sen. Steve Daines’ team criticized Tester, saying that he should have done more to block the vaccine mandate for businesses.
“While it’s great to see that the senior senator from Montana will be voting for Daines’ effort this week, he must go even further and support all of Daines’ legislative efforts to block all of Biden’s vaccine mandates. Otherwise, it’s really just a show vote,” said Katie Schoettler, communications director and senior advisor for Daines.
The public is split on the Biden administration policy with most unvaccinated adults, 79%, and Republicans, 79%, opposing the policy, according to a Dec. 2 report by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Most vaccinated adults, 65%, and Democrats, 86%, support the policy.
A majority of U.S. workers at businesses that would fall under the mandate say they already face a vaccine requirement or would like their employer to impose one. Forty-one percent say their employer isn’t imposing vaccine requirements and do not want a requirement.
Updates to Omicron
Early studies of the Omicron variant revealed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine may not be sufficient to protect against the new variant, according to a Pfizer press release.
A third dose may provide more robust protection with studies revealing a 25-fold increase in antibodies after the third dose.
“While these results are preliminary, the companies will continue to collect more laboratory data and evaluate real-world effectiveness to assess and confirm protection against Omicron and inform the most effective path forward,” read the Pfizer press release.
Since Nov. 25, the company has been working on an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine. The first batch of the new doses will be ready for distribution in 100 days if needed and if approved.
Omicron has not been detected in Montana yet, but the high transmissibility of the variant means it is only a matter of time before appears.
Slightly over half of fully vaccinated adults in the U.S. either have or likely will get a booster when eligible, according KFF.