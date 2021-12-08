Tester voting to rescind federal vax mandate, updates to Omicron research

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a resolution to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers.

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester announced Tuesday he intends to vote to rescind the mandate, saying that private business owners have expressed their concerns the vaccine requirement would hurt their bottom line and thus the state’s economy.

“That’s why I intend to join a bipartisan majority of my colleagues in defending Montana jobs and small businesses against theses burdensome regulations,” Tester said.

To pass the resolution, only 51 votes are needed.

In the same statement, Tester urged all eligible Montanans to get the shot.

Following the statement, Republican Sen. Steve Daines’ team criticized Tester, saying that he should have done more to block the vaccine mandate for businesses.