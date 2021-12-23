Tests show lead levels a problem in many Montana schools

The prevalence of lead-based plumbing across the United States came under public scrutiny in 2014 after a high-profile case in Flint, Michigan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning: Long-term exposure can cause issues including brain damage and developmental delays.

Montana announced its school lead testing program in January 2020, the same month the U.S. recorded its first case of COVID-19. Now, almost two years later, the state says most of Montana's 560 schools have yet to comply with program requirements.

In Belt, a town of about 500 people in central Montana just east of Great Falls, Superintendent Joe Gaylord said schools in his district only recently submitted their samples.

"COVID really took all the energy focusing on it, and so the lead stuff kinda got put on the back burner," he said. "But everyone kinda knew the deadline was coming."

Gaylord said the school district is waiting on the lab results.