Teton goat shoot a physical challenge but success reported

The volunteer strategy inside park borders was developed with Game and Fish. There are many layers and qualifications that aren't a part of a typical hunt, such as participants having to prove they can cluster three of five rifle shots in an 8-inch target at 200 yards. Carrying bear spray, using non-lead ammunition and carrying Park Service-issued radios and GPS tracking devices are also part of the program. "Trophy" parts of any animal, like its hide, must be left behind.

The morning before Glenn, Mumford, Hagood and Glissmeyer set out into the park, they received the rundown from Nash, the park's chief ranger. The couple dozen participants who gathered, he explained, were technically employees of the National Park Service through their term of service. They were ambassadors of the park who he didn't know or trust — and that lack of familiarity was tough.

Nash also tried to brace the group for what was coming.

"This is one of the only places in the United States where you can go from the valley floor at 7,000 feet to nearly 14,000 feet," Nash told his goat-killing volunteers. "It gets technical really, really quick — and your safety is paramount."