A Texas man has been released on bail after he was arrested following a crash in Yellowstone National Park.

Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, appeared on May 18 by video before a U.S. District Court judge in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, where his bail was set at $2,500. His case was continued to July 6.

McCollum was arrested by park rangers on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance and for the vehicle’s occupant not wearing a seat belt. He was taken into custody following a vehicle crash into a snowbank atop Craig Pass, just outside Old Faithful, on May 13.

Inside the vehicle rangers found 38-year-old Catheryn Danyelle Griffin dead. According to the Cowboy State Journal, Griffin’s mother, Beth Morris, said her daughter had been working construction in Montana. Griffin and McCollum were visiting Yellowstone when they began to argue, an investigator told Morris, which ended with Griffin shooting herself.