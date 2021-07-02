Texas woman killed in semi crash near Broadus

A Texas woman was killed Thursday when the semi tractor-trailer she was riding in overturned after leaving the highway near Broadus.

The 64-year-old woman was traveling with a 54-year-old man in a Freightliner, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol. The two were driving westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when their semi came to an uphill curve near mile marker 93. The truck’s front left tire exploded and the vehicle crossed the center lane before going off the road.

The truck then went into a ditch and overturned onto its passenger side, coming to a stop on top of a barbed wire fence. The woman, who was sitting on the passenger side, was pronounced dead by the time first responders arrived. The driver suffered only minor injuries, and both were wearing seat belts. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors that led to the wreck.

Powder River County Sheriff Allen Drane Jr. identified the woman as Debra Sloan. Although MHP is still investigating the cause of the wreck, Drane said the hot weather likely led to the tire exploding.

Thursday’s crash is the 105th fatality in Montana for 2021, and occurred less than a week after a train in Park County struck a tractor-trailer and killed its two commercial truck drivers. Since the end of May, at least 19 people have died on the state’s roads, according to data from MHP. Fatalities in 2021 are up by nearly 23% when compared to this same time last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 13 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.