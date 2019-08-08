A sample from another white-tailed deer in Libby is suspected to be positive for chronic wasting disease.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was notified Aug. 7 of the suspect sample from a road-killed doe collected along U.S. Highway 2 near Flower Creek. The Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, identified the sample to be suspected of CWD infection and will run a second test for confirmation.
If confirmed, the new result marks the sixth detection of CWD in Libby. The first detection, which occurred in late May, marked the first time CWD was detected west of the Continental Divide in the wild. The positive detections have all involved white-tailed deer.
Through Aug. 7, FWP has submitted 66 samples (59 white-tailed deer, six mule deer, and one moose) of road-killed and symptomatic animals for CWD testing.
FWP is hosting upcoming public information meetings about CWD in late August in Kalispell, Libby, Eureka, Polson, and Trout Creek.