The benefits of beavers as ecosystem engineers highlights Feb. 2 talk

Trapped beaver

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department’s Jerry Altermatt weighs a trapped beaver.

Although beavers can radically alter their environment through dam building, sometimes causing damage, they also provide the environment with many positive benefits.

At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition talk at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, Jerry Altermatt from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department discusses the many positive benefits beavers provide.

The free lecture is titled "Ecosystem Engineers: The role of beavers in restoring and maintaining Wyoming’s riverine ecosystems" and takes place in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.

Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HuVDtGykRoKnq31_DS-kqQ.

“The positive benefits of beavers in riverine ecosystems include flood attenuation, wetland habitat creation and water quality improvement,” said Altermatt, a terrestrial habitat biologist for the Cody Region. “Of particular importance in Wyoming is the benefit of storing water on an arid landscape.”

To use beavers as a tool for riverine ecosystem restoration, biologists from the WGFD live trap beavers on private lands where they are causing damage and translocate them to streams in need of restoration. In the past five years, the department’s Cody Region has translocated more than 70 beavers to 15 locations, resulting in 60-plus dams. Altermatt shares the details and success of the program in his presentation.

The American Beaver is thriving and we’re all here for it. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
