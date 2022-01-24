‘The clinic, it’s going to be the heart of it all’ for Little Shell Tribe

Upstairs is a small apartment, which Wendland hopes will serve as a place for traveling doctors to stay when they come to offer additional services, such as fittings for hearing aids.

Another room on the main floor is the smudge room, where patients can burn plants such as sage in a ceremony to cleanse a person or place.

“This is a place to pray and just for families to kind of catch their breath,” Wendland said. “If people are going to have to travel, I want everything they need to be here.”

The Little Shell headquarters is in Great Falls, though many members are scattered across Montana, Washington and beyond. The tribe is still trying to set up ride programs for its members who live in rural parts of Montana.

But for those tribal members in central Montana, the clinic’s opening will be an immediate benefit. Sherlie Bolich, 76, of Great Falls said she has sometimes waited for services amid backlogs of patients at other tribes’ facilities.

When Bolich’s kids were in high school, she changed jobs for more flexible hours to take her kids on the four-hour round-trip drive to a clinic in Browning. Years later, she made those same trips when her aging mom needed more frequent medical care.