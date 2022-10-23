The hell after high water: Red Lodge still cleaning up from June flood

When Lee Cooper strolls through her neighborhood this fall, there are constant reminders of the damaging effects of Rock Creek overflowing its banks in a historic mid-June flood.

River rocks and silt still rest atop some properties, carried there by the diverted creek waters. Entire homes have been torn down, nothing but smoothed gravel marking their location. Homemade signs thanking volunteers are propped on porches and hang in windows.

Most startling, and a testament to the force of the floodwater, is the log-sided home on the corner of Broadway Avenue and 19th Street West. Inside one room — where two outside walls were washed out by the force of flood waters and a section of tree now acts as a roof support — tree branches are piled several feet deep, atop which rest lopsided dining room chairs. Hanging over the destroyed room is a decorative lamp, a quaint sign of domesticity in a ravaged structure.

The city is working with the state to get a grant to buy the property, tear down the house and turn the property into a park, but city planner Courtney Long said they wouldn't know until spring if they were successful.

“There’s really a quarter of the town working on flood recovery,” Cooper said. “So we’re not back at all.”

High water

On June 13, the stream gauge measuring the water flows in Red Lodge down Rock Creek halted at around 2,500 cubic feet per second before the device was torn loose. Historically, the median discharge for the stream on the same date over the past 74 years was no more than 500 cfs. The creek’s previous recorded peak on the flood gauge was 7.78 feet in June 2011. Measurements on June 13 this year were roughly a foot higher.

More than 300 homes were damaged by the flooding just in Carbon County, which also includes the Fromberg area where the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River overran its banks. About 100 homes in Red Lodge were affected, along with bridges washed out, power and water lines damaged and portions of roadways destroyed. No estimate of the destruction has been made, but in Red Lodge alone a figure of $5 million to $10 million has been rumored.

“Nobody is going to be made whole,” whether through their insurance, donations or federal and state aid, said Tracy Timmons, executive director of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation.

That’s certainly the case for Kat and Mike Porco, owners of the Red Lodge restaurant One-Legged Magpie. The garage at the rental home they owned on Platt Avenue South was picked up by the floodwaters and smashed into the house, moving it off its foundation. Rather than repair the damaged 1940’s structure, they tore the old home down. Their long-term renters are now living in a camp trailer as they look for a new rental.

Eventually, the Porcos would like to rebuild on the lot to provide housing for their restaurant workers. They already have rentals for two other employees.

“We hope we’re going in a direction to where people understand how important long-term housing is here so people don’t have to commute in winter,” Kat Porco said.

National news

Because the flooding drew nationwide news coverage, donations have poured in from across the United States, raising funds so the foundation can help residents. Initial grants of up to $3,000 were given to homeowners to help them get back into their homes, paying for things like a new water heater or to fix mold issues. The $275,000 in funding was quickly depleted.

Now the foundation has transitioned to recovery case management. The foundation has trained four case managers to help residents work through the quagmire of forms needed to process requests for FEMA aid.

“We applied for a grant for case managers for three months,” Timmons said. “But they recommended a minimum of six and maybe a year for some.”

Timmons said FEMA personnel responding to the emergency told her not to move too fast in awarding grants. Since government funds can be slow to process, Timmons was cautioned to wait to ensure the foundation was covering unmet needs.

The foundation is based in the old Roosevelt School in downtown Red Lodge. Groundwater seeped into the basement of the 100-year-old school in June, flooding the lowest sections in 5 ½-feet of water.

Even after pumping out the water and vacuuming up the puddles — which took more than a week — water returned to the basement during a heavy rainstorm. It was then discovered that the drain for the building’s downspouts had been damaged by the flood, allowing drain water to back up into the building.

“We’re not quite sure how much damage was done,” said Kat Healy, Roosevelt Center director.

Just down the block, another residence has a pump continually running in its crawl space as the water table has changed under the home.

For sale

Across Rock Creek, Kristan Apodaca’s family had just put her grandmother’s Red Lodge home up for sale a week before the flood hit. Because of its location on the eastern bank of the stream, access to the home on Kainu Avenue was temporarily closed. Tearfully, Apodaca watched as water rushed through Red Lodge, uncertain if the creekside home would survive.

Luckily, there was only 18 inches of water in the basement of the log home, she said, noting other homeowners suffered a much worse fate. The neighbor next door had their entire deck ripped off.

“Our biggest issue was getting permits,” Apodaca said. “There are so many people you have to talk to.”

New riprap is now stacked between the home and creek. Where a gentle bank used to slope down to the water, the land now drops straight off. A beach that once stood below the home was where Apodaca’s family gathered to spread some of her grandmother’s ashes after she died last spring. Her grandfather and uncles built the home, making the sale even more fraught with sadness.

“Now, nobody wants to be near the creek,” Apodaca said. “We have our fingers crossed it will sell.”

What next?

Timmons and Red Lodge Mayor Kris Cogswell are already worrying about next spring. The June flood sent tons of river rock crashing down Rock Creek, raising the elevation of the streambed. Plus there are still numerous trees and trash crowding the creek.

Cogswell said the state is still gathering engineering data to determine what actions to take.

“That’s the big question right now,” she said. “Is this going to happen next year? What can we do to prevent it?”

The mayor said several other issues still remain unresolved.

“It’s hard to talk about anything because we’re not at the end and don’t know how it’s going to go,” she said. “All of the businesses are concerned because so many things are contingent on other things.”

Tom Kuntz, Red Lodge Fire Department chief and a local restaurant and hotel owner, said the temporary closure of the Beartooth Highway to make flood repairs hurt hotels in town especially hard. Even after the road was quickly repaired and reopened, fewer people passed through Red Lodge because the Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park, over the top of the pass, was closed due to flood damage.

“We saw a lot of cancellations in July and August,” Kuntz said. “September has been a little closer to normal.”

Kuntz predicted it may take a year before things seem back to normal in the mountain community.

Two residents refused to talk for this story, citing the trauma caused by the flood. Timmons said there were a lot of difficult emotions brewing inside flood victims, along with guilt felt by those unaffected. She noted her foundation can connect people to mental health services.

“We’re going to get through this and get our community back to better than it was before,” Kuntz said. “This is an opportunity to make improvements.”

Hope

Nearly everyone who spoke to the Gazette for this article said, like many disasters, the June flooding brought out the best in neighbors, as well as the regional community. More than 500 volunteers poured in to help muck out basements and homes.

“It was amazing how well everyone worked together,” Timmons said. “It was kind of like a symphony.”

The people who sent donations to the company from states throughout the U.S. also were helpful, she said, saying it was “such a relief not to be alone.”

Lee Cooper said now she knows what it’s like to be involved in a natural disaster, although noting that Red Lodge “got off pretty easy,” while Kentucky, which was flooded in early August, suffered almost 40 casualties.

The Red Lodge flood has been documented as a possible 500-year flood event, Timmons noted, “But there’s no guarantee it won’t happen again next year.”