The history of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West

What eventually became the Buffalo Bill Center of the West began with one museum — the flagship Buffalo Bill Museum — which opened in 1927 in the building that now houses the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce.

It has since grown into a complex of five museums and a research library, with permanent exhibits, programs, events and activities, event rental services, a coffee bar and eatery and a store.

At the next Local Lore talk by Bob Richard, he will discuss the history of the Center of the West, to which his family have long had strong ties. The free, illustrated presentation takes place Thursday, Oct. 20, at noon in the Center’s Coe Auditorium.

Richard will share photographs from the early days of the Buffalo Bill Museum on through the Center’s various construction phases and to the present. Members of the current curatorial staff join Bob to answer questions about the museums, their histories and current projects.

A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard’s varied experiences are pure West. He worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.

Richard is the author of several books on the Cody and Yellowstone area, as well as his own family’s deep roots in the region.