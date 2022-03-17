The Irish: builders of Montana, a second Ireland

Wherever the Irish have gone they have left their mark. For hundreds of years, fleeing from troubles in their own country, they have carried their general enthusiasm for living to every part of the globe. In America, with the possible exception of Massachusetts, they have had more influence upon Montana than any other state.

Outside the capitol building in Helena, there is a statue of a man born in County Waterford, Thomas Francis Meagher. He was at one time acting governor of Montana. Outside the School of mines in Butte there is a statue of another Irishman, Marcus Daly from County Cavan. An Irishman, Thomas Ashley, named the state and a son of an Irishman, A.B. Gutherie, coined “Big Sky”. Montana has seldom been without Irish representation in the National Congress, while the list of State legislators, county attorneys, and school superintendents reads like the Irish telephone book. Schools built by priests, trained in seminary in County Tipperary, are strewn all over. Irishmen, Nicholas M. McDonnell and John Hackett Kent built both the cathedrals in Helena and in Great Falls. The State Capitol might never have been erected without the work of Irishman Michael Kennedy or without the money supplied by Irishman Thomas Cruise. Three Irishmen initiated the “War of the Copper Kings” which looms large in Montana history. Three of our counties have been named after Irishmen, Meagher, Toole, and Fergus. At least four of Montana Governors have been full-blooded Irishmen.

In 1805 when the area was first mapped by the Lewis and Clark, there was among them an Irishman who would be drawn back time and time again. His name was Thomas Fitzpatrick. He joined several other expeditions and guided the first two emigrant trains that set out from the West coast by the Oregon Trail. It was he who conducted Father DeSmet on his missionary journey into the remote country of the Flatheads. Father DeSmet was not Irish, but several Irish missionaries arrived in the middle of the nineteenth century, and one Jesuit who came in 1840s, claimed that he discovered among the Flatheads, a chief who had been born in Ireland and wanted his numerous children baptized. A wealthy Irishman from County Sligo, Sir George Gore, financed an expedition out of his own funds in 1854. He set out from Saint Louis in July of that year taking with him 40 men, 120 horses, 12 yoke of cattle, 14 dogs, 6 wagons and 12 carts and having no other purpose in mind than “pure pleasure and curiosity.” Sir George and his group crossed all through what is now Wyoming and Montana. They took three years to make the trip and lost only one man in all that time although they often traveled through unfriendly territory.

Gold was first discovered in Montana in 1852 and many prospectors, whose appetites had been whetted in the gold fields of California, began to dribble in. They traveled on the Mullen road, which stretched from Walla Walla, Washington to Fort Benton and was named for the Irish man who constructed it. The first wheeled-vehicle to enter the state was brought in by an Irishman, Thomas McClean.

In 1852, the exodus from Ireland to the United States reached its peak as a result of the terrible potato famine, which caused the death of one third of the population of Ireland. By 1860 the Irish constituted 40% of the total inhabitants of the U. S. Many were poor laborers willing to work for a pittance. In the Eastern part of the country they created problems by their sheer number and lack of skill. Gradually, the Irish began to work there way westwards, first with the building of the Eerie Canal, then the building of the railway. When gold was discovered in Montana, the Irish turned up to investigate.

Montana, at the beginning of the 1860s, was far from civilized. Those arriving to seek their fortunes in the gold mines of Virginia City or Bannock found themselves in a very unnerving situation. They had outrun the law. Montana was not yet a territory and there were no courts in which differences could be settled. Henry Plummer, sheriff of Bannock, had the face of an angel but the heart of a devil. With his gang of desperados, Henry kept the place in an uproar of chaos until rounded up by the Vigilantes and summarily hanged in the winter of 1863-64. Heading the Vigilantes was Irishman, James Williams, whose words erroneously appear under the statue of Wilbur Fisk Sanders in the capitol at Helena: “Men do your duty.”

When Montana became a territory in 1864, Sydney Edgerton was appointed Governor. He remained in Montana only a few months, however, and then returned to the East. The job of acting governor fell into the hands of Thomas Francis Meagher from Ireland. Meagher had had a colorful career. A member of the Young Ireland, he had been condemned to death in Ireland at the age of twenty- five for his part in the uprising of 1845. This was the year when famine ravaged his country, thousands were dying of starvation and England was exporting food from Ireland to fill its coffers. The sentence had been commuted to life imprisonment and exile from his native land to Tasmania. He escaped from Tasmania and made his way to America. During the Civil War he formed and led the Irish Brigade, and they fought bravely if not successfully at Fredicksburg and Bull Run. President Lincoln knew of his talents and greatly admired him. President Johnson had appointed him Secretary to the Territory of Montana, and this is how he happened to be in Montana when Edgerton left. Meagher had hopes of establishing another Ireland in the territory. He wrote a series of articles about his journey to Montana for Harper’s magazine under the pseudonym of O’Keefe. Thus to an Irish man goes the honor of being the first to write about the beauty and grandeur of the state.

Meagher might have achieved much had he actually been Governor and had any real power. He was a man of ability, intelligence and charm. But the title of “acting Governor” crippled his style. The actions of the Legislature he convened were declared null and void. When he asked for help from Washington to subdue the Indians, he was refused. Both Civil War southern sympathizers and Republicans expected him to side with them in their quarrels with each other. In his attempts to placate both sides he only succeeded in making enemies all around. Then, on the night of July 1, 1867, he disappeared. He was last seen falling off a boat on the Missouri river. His body was never recovered. It is now believed that the Vigilantes under the leadership of Wilbur Fisk Sanders had ordered his demise.

Trappings of civilization gradually began to appear in the new territory. When courts were set up, the first civil suit to be tried involved an Irishman, Cornelius O’ Keefe and an Indian called Tin Cup Joe. The latter had apparently let his horse run free in O’Keefe’s oats. When the animal was chased away, it fell in a hole and died before it could be rescued. In court, O ‘Keefe acted as his own counsel, and when the judge asked for his credentials, the flamboyant Irishman rolled up his sleeves and let the judge have his credentials between the eyes! He was fined $40 but the fine was never collected.

In the late 1860’s more Irish began to appear on the scene. Some of them were the residues of the Irish Brigade left over from the Civil War. Peter Mahan made a quick fortune in Virginia City; Dennis O’Leary located the rich buffalo Placer; Michael Hickey and his brother Edward found the Anaconda mine which was to lay the foundations for Marcus Daly’s millions.

Marcus Daly had fled the famine in Ireland to be greeted in New York with signs “No Irish need apply.” In a city, which claimed to call to its bosom “the poor, the tired, the huddled masses yearning to breath free” Daly was appalled, and vowed that one day he would change all this. After a stint in the mine of California and Nevada he made his way to Montana. When fortune had filled his coffers, Daly guaranteed jobs in his mines to anyone who was even vaguely Irish. He recruited workers from his native land and sent boats over to bring them to America. This is what accounts for the large number of Irish in Butte. Polk’s directory for the 1889 lists 354 names beginning with Mc, 155 Sullivans, and 162 families whose names started with O’. It was Daly who started the city of Anaconda. Apparently he saw a cow lying in the pasture and decreed that the main street should run in the direction in which the cow was lying. This doubtless was a left over from his childhood. Children in schools in Ireland are still taught that Irish roads were determined by the way the cows came home! “Where the old cow led, we all follow.”

Daly became fabulously rich. He bought up newspapers, banks, hotels, and racetracks and built a beautiful estate in the Bitterroot valley. Then another Irishman, William Andrew Clark sought to rival him.

William Andrew Clark’s origins were as humble as were Daly’s. He was born of Irish parents in Pennsylvania. As a young man, he availed himself of all the educational opportunities that he could and became a teacher. His ambitions however went far beyond teaching. He moved to Butte, got experience working in the mines there, and then went into the banking business. Some time later he went to New York to attend the Columbia School of Mines, then returned to Butte and bought up several small claims. Eventually he became rich. At the time of his death he was grossing 1seventeen million dollars a day from his vast holdings. One could live fairly comfortably on that! And he did.

Clark and Daly were at first close friends and their relationship was further cemented when Clark’s brother married the sister of Daly’s wife. Then Clark began to display political ambitions and this is where the two parted company. Daly was also interested in politics but felt at a great educational disadvantage. When Clark ran for the United States Senate, Daly publicly supported him but privately directed his friends to vote for the opponent.

Clark was a man of means and ambition and would brook no opposition. He determined he would be a Senator with or without Daly’s help. By bribing the legislators he was elected to the position. (At the time, their respective state legislators chose U.S. Senators.) The U.S. Senate refused to seat Clark because of the bribery scheme. Thus to an Irishman goes the glory of being the first Senator to be refused his seat in the U.S. Senate! (In responding to criticism of his bribery of the Montana legislature, Clark is reported to have said, "I never bought a man who wasn't for sale.")

Clark blamed Daly for stunting of his ambition, and it did not take long before he had the opportunity to get his own back. Daly, when he built the city of Anaconda, had fully intended that it should be the state capitol. He had already built the Montana Hotel to accommodate the legislators and had spared no expense in its construction. The bar room floor displayed a mosaic of his horse Tammany, done for him by Tiffany’s of New York. Clark determined that the capital should be at Helena. Battle lines were drawn up. The “War of the Copper Kings” was on. (It would draw into it a third man, Heinze, whose mother was Irish!). Clark had his way and Helena became the State Capitol on November 8, 1894. He later again campaigned for the Senate and was successful. He served a single term from 1901 until 1907.

The Irish continued to drift into Montana. The railway arrived in Butte in 1881, and many who had come decided to remain. That part of Butte, which was known as “Town Gulch” was changed to “Dublin Gulch.” Irishman John McGuire livened things up in Butte by introducing live theater. The first performance was titled “American Flowers and Shamrock Leaves.”

The first Governor of the State of Montana was Irishman, Joseph K. Toole. Governor Toole served twice in that office, from 1889 to 1893 and again from 1900 to 1908. It was during his term that the corner stone of the capitol was laid and E.B. Kennedy headed the commission to build it. Thomas Cruise came to the rescue when money ran short. He was another famine emigrant. He discovered the fabulous Drumlomand mine in 1876 which he called after his parish in Ireland.

Thomas Cruise made millions and was very generous. He not only provided money for building the state capitol, but also supplied the funds for the building of the Cathedral in Helena. This was one of the first projects of Irishman Bishop John Carroll when he arrived in Helena in 1904. It is patterned after the cathedral in Cologne, Germany.

It is hardly surprising that the influence of the Irish in the Catholic Church should have been great. Some 90% of those who have served in both dioceses of the state have either been directly from Ireland or of Irish decent. They have built schools and colleges. Irishmen, Bishop Carroll and Father Rooney developed both Carroll College and the College of Great Falls.

On the political scene it is almost impossible to estimate the Irish influence. Except for a brief periods from 1911 to 1913, Montana has had an Irish Senator in Washington; McClean was territorial delegate, followed by Cavanaugh, Claggett, McGinnis, Toole, Powers, Carter, Clark, Walsh, James Murray, Mansfield, Melcher, Burns, Tester. In the U.S House of Representatives were James and Jerry O Connoll, Joseph Monaghan and William McCormick. Irish Governors were Meagher, Ashley, Crosby, Toole, Cooney, Judge and Schweitzer.

Irishmen have served in all capacities in the State and local government. There have been Burkes, Kennedys, McCarthys, Murrays, O Briens, O Learys, Sullivans, Fitzptricks, McNamers, color the political picture wherever you go in the state.

Of course the Irish have been occupied with business as well. When the city of Anaconda was founded, M.J. Fitzgerald was the first businessman on the scene. D.J. Hennessy of Butte opened his first store in 1898. It had been built at a cost of $600,000. Huge beveled windows from France framed in copper, displayed the merchandise. Hennessy proported to sell “everything new in silks and velvets, imported trimmings and hand made lace, which will readily transform an ordinary dress into the richest gown a reigning society bell can desire.” Kennedy’s furniture store opened in Butte in 1898 carrying a large assortment of luxury goods. The Beer Brewing Company in Butte was taken over by Irishman, Collins. On the death of Marcus Daly the Anaconda Company took, as it’s new President, one of Daly’s compatriots, William Scallon. Cornelius Kelly who guided the company through many stormy years in turn followed him.

It was Michael Fox from Kildare who organized the first trade and labor council in the state; a man called Murphy started and was first President of the Helena National Bank. Dr. Thomas Murray founded the first hospital in the state (later he became the Vice President of the American Medical Association). Dr. John Boyle from County Antrim distinguished himself in the field of medicine as did and Dr. John Donovan for his work on injuries to the eye through blasting in the mines. The town of Ennis is named for a merchant from County Down. Tom Driscoll from Cork came to Butte in 1886 and became a power in the Butte Miner’s Union, which at that time was the largest labor local in the world. Later he became sheriff of Butte. The Irishman who bore its name started the Cooney Brokerage Firm of Butte.

In Billings, Paul McCormick started the McCormick of Montana Seed House, which enjoyed national reputation. The first saw Thomas O Connor ran mill in the state. J.E. McClug was one of the early day merchants in Virginia City. Patrick Largey, one of eleven children of Irish emigrant parents, founded the State Savings Bank in Butte, and there sadly another Irishman, O Reilly, murdered him in January of 1898. John D. Ryan became President of the Amalgamated Copper Company. Thomas O Rourke started the first shoe store in the state. John O Meara was one of the first Presidents of the Olympia Brewing Company. William Kennedy was the first business manager of the “Anaconda Standard” and it was this same man, who, which serving in the Legislature in 1887 led and won the fight for secret balloting, thus making Montana voters the first in the nation to exercise this right. Kennedy was editor of “ The Missoulian” for many years, and later started a newspaper of his own called “The Boulder Age.”

Irishman John Blake edited the first newspaper in the state. It was “The Virginia Post.” Irishman Jeremiah Collins ran “The Great Falls Tribune” and “The Fort Benton River Press.” Dan Whetstone, whose mother was Bridget O Shea from County Kerry, came to Cut Bank in 1906 to start “The Pioneer Press.” “The Butte Miner”, the “The Anaconda Standard” and the “Butte Evening News” were all products of the War of the Copper Kings.

The early Montana Bar Association boasted many Irish among its’ members. The first Chief Justice was Irish, Justice Henry Blake.

Everywhere one turns in those early days, one finds the Irish. They were in business, in the professions, in education, in the church. They were in the writing of the news and the making of it.

Attempts were made to preserve their ethnic identity. Several clubs were formed. In 1879 Jeremiah D. Murphy, Daniel Dwyer and Patrick John Sullivan formed “The Ancient Order of the Hibernians” in Butte. For parades, they had the Meagher Guards, the Emmet Guards and the Parnell rifles (all called after Irish heroes). For those with an intellectual bent, Butte boasted “The Sarsfield Literary Society” and “The Robert Emmett Literary Society.” Later, after the 1916 Irish uprising, there was the Pierce-Connelly Society.” “The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick was organized in 1906 and is the only Irish society still in existence in the state today.

As conditions improved for them in the East, the Irish no longer came in large numbers to Montana. Inevitably those who were already in Montana began to intermarry with the Cornish, English, Serbs, Italian and others. The pure Irish began to fade out and old customs began to die. Today, few people think of Montana as a second Ireland. But it was truly the Irish who had built it.

Yet every year, as March appears on the calendar, and the green begins to appear on front lawns and in shop windows, chauvinism comes to the fore. By the arrival of Saint Patrick’s Day, most will admit to having at least a few drops of Irish blood in their veins. For the charm, the wit and the bounding good nature of the Irish are qualities which few deny possessing.

— Dr. Elizabeth McNamer is a professor at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

