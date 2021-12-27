The last drugstore: Local pharmacists fill Rx void as box stores pull out of rural areas

“It was sheer chaos,” former Shopko pharmacist Rachel Hall said. “People were trying to figure out what to do, where they should send their prescriptions.”

Mather, Hall and the rest of the Greenfield staff were given just one week’s notice after being told they had nothing to worry about. Their pharmacy had been among the chain’s fastest-growing locations.

“We literally had trophies from Shopko that we threw away when we left,” Hall said.

Former Shopko executives contacted by KHN declined interview requests. Shopko Optical, which operates in 11 states, said it is no longer affiliated in any way with Shopko Stores and declined to comment.

Mather and Hall didn’t want to give up on Greenfield. They reached out to NuCara, a chain with 30 retail pharmacies across five states, and it agreed to help them open a drugstore in their city.

NuCara opened pharmacies in two other communities that Shopko vacated. In the Minnesota cities of Cokato and North Branch, NuCara partnered with pharmacists who had previously sold their pharmacies to Shopko, said Brett Barker, vice president of pharmacies for NuCara.