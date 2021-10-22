The path of compromise: Rerouted Crazy Mountain trail dedicated as lawsuit simmers

Lawsuit

Litigants filed suit in 2019 trying to halt the trail, arguing the agency should not have relinquished its historic route. The agency said it had no perfected easement. Landowners got a black eye for blocking off the old route, despite earlier Forest Service attempts to negotiate a solution.

The conflict over public access to the mountain range, which is checkerboarded with sections of private land, has drawn national attention. Most recently, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, asked Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday why the agency’s chief hadn’t responded to his office’s requests for information about the issue.

“My understanding is that the Forest Service is no longer defending the prescriptive easements that have existed there for roughly a century now,” Heinrich said. “That concerns me, because if we are not defending the prescriptive easements that the public uses to access their public lands after a century in Montana, I worry about that spreading to New Mexico and other places as well.”