The path of compromise: Rerouted Crazy Mountain trail dedicated as lawsuit simmers

The completion of a rerouted and updated 16.5-mile trail connecting two historic Forest Service cabins along the west side of the Crazy Mountains was celebrated by a small group on Thursday.
The ceremonial cutting of a bright red ribbon with a hunting knife highlighted creation of one of the most contentious routes in recent Montana history – Porcupine Ibex Trail No. 267.
Noticeably absent from the festivity was any representative of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, which has been sued by opponents to the trail.
The agency oversaw realignment of a historic forest ranger trail from private property to adjacent federal land. In the past three years the Forest Service’s staff has directed construction of about 11 miles of new trail and the rebuilding of about four miles at a cost of $155,700.
Ned Zimmerman, who owns the M Hanging Lazy 3 Ranch along the base of the Crazies where the historic path ran, praised Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson and Deputy Forest Supervisor Chad Benson for their efforts.
“From my perspective as a landowner they were willing to look for a real solution in a way that the Forest Service hadn’t been doing in the past,” he said. “But it was always clear to me as the landowner that they weren’t going to walk away … they weren’t going to give anything up. They were going to have something for the public to have access to. They didn’t cave, as it were.”
Lawsuit
Litigants filed suit in 2019 trying to halt the trail, arguing the agency should not have relinquished its historic route. The agency said it had no perfected easement. Landowners got a black eye for blocking off the old route, despite earlier Forest Service attempts to negotiate a solution.
The conflict over public access to the mountain range, which is checkerboarded with sections of private land, has drawn national attention. Most recently, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, asked Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday why the agency’s chief hadn’t responded to his office’s requests for information about the issue.
“My understanding is that the Forest Service is no longer defending the prescriptive easements that have existed there for roughly a century now,” Heinrich said. “That concerns me, because if we are not defending the prescriptive easements that the public uses to access their public lands after a century in Montana, I worry about that spreading to New Mexico and other places as well.”
He asked French for information on what the rationale was on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. French replied that he “knew the situation well” and that it is “incredibly important for us to defend those prescriptive rights. We haven’t changed our position. At the end of the day it comes down to if the evidence is there to defend those rights … It is very important for us as an agency to defend those rights across the West.”
Community
Participants in Thursday’s trail dedication advocated for compromise to seek solutions to problems like the Porcupine Ibex Trail. It took a community to reach a solution, they noted, one that in the beginning had wary ranchers dropping their defenses to talk to outdoor recreationists, city dwellers engaging with country folks, longtime residents working alongside newbies.
“When you look at the rapid expansion of the population in the state of Montana, particularly in this area, I think we have to take a chance and do something that’s a little bit more proactive rather than just seeing what happens when all hell breaks loose,” Zimmerman said.
John Salazar, a 28-year Livingston resident, represented the Montana Wildlife Federation during talks started by the Crazy Mountain Working Group, originally composed entirely of ranchers.
“My first meeting was I got to come in and meet everybody, and then I had to go outside so they could decide whether or not I could be part of the group,” he said and laughed.
“We don’t know if we are going to find a solution to everything, but the way it’s going to get done by us – the precedent we want to set – is that we can sit at the table and have some conversations and learn about our neighbors.
“The first thing you do is make relationships with people.”
PCEC
Erica Lighthiser, of the Park County Environmental Council, has been at the forefront of the issue, seeking common ground.
“I’m really proud of finding this solution,” she said. “But … it’s about more than a trail, it’s about the community that was built in the process. We’re going to have other challenges, and there are other issues in the Crazies that we need to deal with, but I think by coming together locally we were able to find an awesome solution, and I want to keep at it.”
Lighthiser’s work on public access to the Crazy Mountains has not been limited to the Porcupine Ibex Trail. The working group has also submitted a proposed land exchange to the Forest Service for the east side of the range. The exchange includes construction of new trail to create a 40-mile loop route.
Nathan Anderson, who ranches on the east side of the Crazies, said the successful completion of the Porcupine Ibex Trail emphasized the need for everyone to work together on the east side.
“There’s been so much conflict over time,” he said. “As a country, as a nation, we’ve really got to sit down and listen to what our neighbors have to say. That’s opened the … lines of communication between the landowners, recreationalists, environmental groups, hunters and the Forest Service.
“I think it’s been a tremendous avenue not only for this, the on-the-ground results here, but projects moving forward.”
Deep time
Lighthiser noted that the Crazy Mountains aren’t only an important resource for ranchers and recreationists, but are also “deeply significant” to Native Americans, including the Crow Tribe that still see the area as a traditional homeland.
“I think it’s really cool to think about the people who have come before us in this place,” she said, pronouncing the mountain range in the Crow language, Awaxaawippiia, which translates as Snow-Capped or Ominous mountains.
Mountains define the landscape of the Porcupine Ibex Trail which overlooks the Shields Valley. To the west rise the Bridger Mountains, to the north lie the Big Belts, Little Belts and Castle mountains and to the south looms the Absaroka range.
Just outside the nearby community of Wilsall one of the oldest known human burial sites in North America was discovered in 1968, along with 100 stone and antler artifacts dating back about 11,500 years.
“We’ve got this great new trail,” Lighthiser said. “It goes through some spectacular country.”
Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French is not related to Billings Gazette reporter Brett French.