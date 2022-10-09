The toughest man in Montana? Research reveals Cooke City miner's rich past

A small, ramshackle cabin tucked into the timber above Cooke City became a sentimental link for Fred Woody decades ago, eventually sending him on a prospecting journey to mine local history.

“I’m not a historian, but I love a good story,” he told a gathering at the Montana Historical Society’s 49th annual history conference, at Rock Creek Lodge.

Woody’s story, which he hopes to turn into a “true life novel,” centers around a Bavarian-born emigrant to America named Adam “Horn” Miller. During his lifetime, Miller worked as a trapper, bullwhacker, prospector, guide for Gen. Howard during his pursuit of the Nez Perce and was a renowned bare-knuckle fighter. Because of this, Woody has dubbed Miller “Montana’s toughest citizen.”

Prospecting

In one of his many adventures that proved to be life changing, in 1870 Miller set out with four other men to prospect for gold in the Beartooth Mountains of southwestern Montana near what is now Cooke City. The group believed that fellow prospectors, Jack Crandall and Fin Dougherty, had discovered gold somewhere along the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River the previous year. They couldn’t be certain, however, because both men were killed and beheaded by Native Americans.

After weeks of working their way south through the Paradise Valley, into what would become Yellowstone National Park, and then back northeast, the travelers were getting on each other’s nerves.

“So now they kept having more and more issues, with buffalo charges, mosquitoes, flies, ants,” Woody said. “The journal (kept by prospector A.B. Henderson) is full of things about why this is such a miserable trip. Weather, deep snow, all those things.”

Abundance

Luck finally smiled on the men when Miller and his compatriots struck gold near Lake Abundance and the headwaters of the Stillwater River.

“Here we found the first gold on the trip – gold in every gulch and sag,” Henderson wrote on July 2, 1870. His journal would later be published as: “Narrative of a prospecting expedition to the East Fork & Clark Fork of Yellowstone.”

Finally, Miller was at the leading edge of a gold strike rather than following on the heels of gold camps in other places he had wandered – including Colorado, California and Montana.

At the time of the discovery, the mining district was still part of the Crow Indian Reservation. Mining was banned until 1882, when the reservation’s size was substantially reduced. Yet even before then, Miller and his partners staked claims and small-scale mining began.

Attacked

Despite discovering gold near Lake Abundance on the 1870 trip, Miller and his compatriots continued to explore the region, traveling down and naming Soda Butte Creek, and then moving up the Lamar River and over the mountains to an area near the headwaters of the Little Lamar, Sunlight Creek and the North Fork Shoshone River, which back then was called the Stinkingwater River. The trip went sour when the party was attacked by Native Americans who stole all of their horses.

Rather than leave any of their gear behind that could benefit the warriors, the men destroyed most of the equipment and provisions like coffee, sugar and flour.

“So they spent the night sharpening their knives and slicing everything into shreds,” Woody said. “Any meat they had they poisoned. They destroyed their saddles, all of their equipment.”

Among the items left behind on Aug. 1, 1870, were 25 pounds of ammunition, 21 traps and 27 bear skins, according to Henderson’s journal.

The area must have been thick with bears for them to acquire so many pelts. Earlier in the trip, Henderson wrote of killing “an old she bear” and three cubs after “a severe fight” near Lake Abundance. Later the same day, he and his partner killed another bear that “proved to be the largest ever shot in the mountains, weight of 960 pounds.” In the next two days, the party killed seven more bears.

Trek

After destroying what gear they could, the men attempted to pack out the rest of their provisions, hiking the many miles back to Fort Parker, which was located along the Yellowstone River, east of present-day Livingston. This adventure may rank as the first Caucasian backpacking trip in Yellowstone and the Beartooth Mountains. Henderson wrote that initially, their packs were so heavy they had to stop every few hundred yards to catch their breath and rest. One section was so steep they used knives to cut foot holds.

“They started dropping stuff as they went, because it was just too heavy, the going was too hard, it was too steep. They had ropes. They had to mountaineer.” Woody said. “It was rough going.”

The men trekked down the Lamar River, turning up Slough Creek and then crossing over to Buffalo Creek in their hike across the Beartooth Mountains.

“One night they were attacked by wolves,” Woody said. “Another night, their camp was invaded by Indians who had been trying to follow them, figure out where they’d gone. So they had to crawl up into the wild and hide. But Miller noticed that one of the invaders was wearing a hat that he was absolutely sure was Crandall’s hat, and he wanted to fight him.” Henderson interceded, avoiding further conflict and the possible decapitation of more miners.

Covering 10 to 15 miles a day, they eventually dropped into the head of the Boulder River drainage where, even on Aug. 9, there was deep snow.

Return

Twelve days after setting out on foot, the men finally reached Fort Parker, a journey estimated at 200 miles across mountainous terrain with 9,000 feet of elevation gain.

“Arrived at the Agency at night – completely wore out,” Henderson wrote.

In that final day he estimated they had walked 25 miles.

“Miller, meanwhile, started recruiting guys to immediately go back,” Woody said. “He got five more guys to agree to go with him. Just a couple of weeks later, eight men with horses and supplies and new Springfield rifles went back the exit path the way they’d come.”

Miller staked out his first paying claim that September, digging a 30-foot adit into the mountain mostly by himself, Woody said. Out of all the people who had anything to do with the creation of the New World Mining District, Miller was the only one who stuck around, living and working in the region for 47 years. In 1888, the Bozeman Weekly Chronicle announced his recent visit, calling him “one of the oldest of the old timers.”

Amazingly, the story about Miller’s prospecting and backpacking trip is just one of many wild adventures he took part in. To honor that pioneer heritage, his name is attached to a barren 10,000-foot peak overlooking his cabin and Cooke City. Also, sinuous Miller Creek in Yellowstone National Park flows for roughly 12 miles before joining the upper Lamar River, not far from where the prospectors began their long hike.

Miller died on Feb. 10, 1917. His age was variously reported in newspaper obituaries ranging from 77 to 90. According to the Butte Miner he died after a lingering illness. A news story a few days later in the Miner said he collapsed while chopping wood before succumbing to pneumonia. “The deceased was recognized as one of the finest type of pioneer citizens that Montana boasts of and his demise is generally regretted in this section, where he was known to everybody.”

Just four months before his death, Miller started a new placer claim and moved tons of rock, Woody said.

“So Horn Miller, toughest man? Maybe,” he said. “Stubborn, for damn sure.”