They set out to hike America's 3 longest trails in less than a year. What could go wrong?

The two hikers fell in a heap on their packs, clinked celebratory bottles of Corona beer and hugged.

Parell and Potter wondered about their next steps — this time, in the civilized world. After 295 days on the trail together, joked Parell's dad, Jack, "now you know what marriage is like!"

Maybe they'd get into yoga to stretch out their stiffened limbs, Potter mused. Parell thought they might create a mountaineering club at Stanford, where the two will be roommates in January, when they start their junior year.

But both are reflective of how 2021 has shaped them. They'd missed a lot. A trip that began in the throes of the coronavirus ended as booster doses of the vaccine were being encouraged. A new president took office after a historic insurrection. Climate-changed weather took its toll as deadly storms, record fires and catastrophic flooding swept across the U.S.

"This was a very particular time in my life, and I'm so glad that it happened," Parell said. "I am at peace with being back in civilization, and it will always be there in my life."

Potter, meanwhile, is already plotting a through-hike of the Appalachian Trail in a year.